KENT Corporation Recognized as a Three-Time US Best Managed Company

MUSCATINE, Iowa, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KENT Corporation is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company for the third consecutive year. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

KENT Corporation named as 2022 US Best Managed Companies (PRNewswire)

The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year's designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The award was first announced at the KENT internal 2022 Service Awards, at which 211 employees were honored for 5, 10, 15, up to 50-years for their contributions to the 95-year-old family business. KENT is the only Iowa-based company on the awardee list, and one of only a handful of recipients to be honored for the third consecutive year.

"This award is a testament to all of our employees," said Gage Kent, Chairman and CEO. "The efforts of our people to innovate through changing market conditions was recognized by the judges, as was our continued focus on our purpose to help a growing world do more through the innovative manufacturing of food, beverage and ingredients, agriculture and pet care products for the whole family."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About KENT Corporation

From Field to Family™ KENT is helping a growing world do more through the manufacture of food, beverage and ingredients, agriculture and pet care products. KENT is led by third-generation family member Gage A. Kent. The KENT family of companies serves customers around the world and employs 2,000 people.

Contact

Carol Reynolds

Corporate Spokesperson

KENT Corporation

Carol.Reynolds@kentww.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KENT Corporation