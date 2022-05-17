Invoca Launches CX Solution for Multi-Location Brands to Improve Caller Experiences and Conversion Rates

New solution provides customer experience, sales and operations leaders with a centralized platform to help their locations increase appointments and revenue from calls

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, has announced Invoca for Multi-Location CX , a new conversation intelligence solution for multi-location and franchise brands that enables customer experience (CX), sales and operations teams to improve caller experiences and conversion rates at every dealership, service center, hospital, clinic, store, franchisee or other business location they manage.

Invoca's Centralized Solution Analyzes, Standardizes and Optimizes Caller Experiences

Phone calls are the most popular way consumers contact local businesses and healthcare providers, and every unanswered or mishandled call could mean losing that customer or patient forever. Yet despite the importance of phone conversations to revenue, national and regional CX, sales and operations leaders often lack the ability to detect and correct call handling issues at their locations. Invoca for Multi-Location CX solves this acute challenge by providing those teams with a centralized solution to analyze, standardize and optimize caller experiences and call handling performance at every location.

"Phone calls are make-or-break moments in customer and patient journeys, driving trillions of dollars in annual revenue for enterprises in automotive, healthcare, home services, retail and other high-touch industries," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Businesses today must compete and win with customer experience, and Invoca for Multi-Location CX provides the data and technology for businesses to deliver exceptional experiences to every call to every location, accelerating revenue growth and improving customer loyalty."

Invoca was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ : Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report and serves the top multi-location business and healthcare brands in North America, including Acadia Healthcare, Aspen Dental, ATI Physical Therapy, Christian Brothers Automotive, Comfort Keepers, Miracle-Ear, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, Spectrum Retirement, Starkey, University Hospitals and more.

CX Solution Grows Appointments and Revenue From Calls to Every Business Location

Invoca for Multi-Location CX provides national and regional CX, sales and operations leaders with a centralized platform to analyze and optimize caller experiences at every location they manage. The solution combines AI-powered speech analytics, automated call scoring, intelligent call routing and conversational IVR capabilities to enable multi-location and franchise brands to:

Centrally Measure Location Call Handling: Leaders can view real-time and historical reports on call volumes, missed calls and conversion rates across all locations to benchmark performance and detect issues. Invoca reports can be filtered by region, state, city or individual location. CX, sales and operations managers can also drill into specific calls to review recordings and transcripts and automatically share the key findings with stakeholders.



Improve Conversion Rates at Every Location: Invoca's AI analyzes 100% of calls to every location, detecting caller intent and conversation outcome and scoring agent call handling for adherence to talk tracks and best practices. Sales and CX leaders can view performance and compliance scores for every location they manage and add comments directly in the call transcriptions to coach locations on how to improve call handling performance and conversion rates.



Reduce Missed Calls and Deliver Frictionless Experiences: Multi-location businesses can reduce missed calls, increase conversion rates and improve CX by routing callers to the best available locations or agents to convert them. Callers can be automatically routed based on their intent, their location or the day and time of their call or forwarded to a list of numbers simultaneously, sequentially or via round-robin until someone answers. Businesses can also use conversational IVRs from Invoca to automatically qualify callers or assist them when locations are closed or busy.



Tap Into the Voice of the Customer: CX, sales and operations managers gain access to a searchable database of every call made to every business location, including recordings and transcripts, for insights into caller trends, sentiment, decision making and competitor comparisons. Access to call recordings can also help locations resolve customer and patient disputes.

Multi-Location Brands Can Get Up and Running Quickly and Easily With No Disruptions

Invoca's cloud-based CX solution is fast and easy to deploy and use for every business:

Capture 100% of Inbound Calls: Invoca analyzes every call to every location or agent, including calls handled by — or transferred to or from — a contact center or third-party answering service.



Works With Every Telephony Provider: Invoca deploys seamlessly across every phone system and device with no disruptions.



Easy to Use: Non-technical CX, sales and operations staff can configure custom call routing rules and IVRs quickly and easily in Invoca with no coding or assistance from IT.

Leading Multi-Location and Franchise Brands Improve CX and Conversions With Invoca

Christian Brothers Automotive: "Our franchise has hundreds of auto repair shops that rely on inbound calls to drive appointments. Providing callers with great experiences is critical to our success, and the centralized analytics Invoca provides on missed calls and location call handling performance has been eye-opening. Invoca enables us to detect and correct CX issues, improve call conversion rates and drive more revenue across our entire franchise." ~ Janis Jarosz, VP of Marketing at Christian Brothers Automotive, a leading automotive repair and maintenance franchise

Spectrum Retirement: "Phone calls to our communities are the biggest drivers of new residents for Spectrum Retirement, and it's critical that our agents deliver the right experiences to assist and convert these callers. With Invoca, we let the machine learning do the work and score 100% of calls to our communities, identifying each agent's strengths and areas for improvement. Having this data in one platform for every location in real-time is a huge time-saver, and being able to tag calls in Invoca with comments has changed the game for how we coach agents." ~ Jeff Arduino, National Director of Sales at Spectrum Retirement, a leading operator of retirement, assisted living and memory care communities

Acadia Healthcare: "Acadia Healthcare is a behavioral healthcare provider with over 235 locations in 40 states, and phone calls drive nearly half of our patient appointments. Invoca gives us complete visibility into calls to our locations, so we can report on call volumes, outcomes and experiences across our organization and at the local and regional levels to ensure we maintain our high standards of patient care. Invoca also makes it extremely easy to configure call routing and IVRs to automate the right call experiences for our patients." ~ Ryan Beagan, Senior VP, Marketing & Communications at Acadia Healthcare, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services

To learn more about Invoca for Multi-Location CX, visit https://www.invoca.com/solutions/multi-location-cx

About Invoca

Invoca is the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

