GNC Continues Investment in Top-Tier Talent with Expansion of Senior Management at World HQ

Saad Abughazaleh, Allison Bentley, Paul DeCecco hired across E-Commerce, Merchandising and HR

PITTSBURGH , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC is continuing its pursuit of strategic transformation. With the opening of a new global headquarters and ongoing product innovation, staffing the business with top talent is a priority. That's why GNC is proud to introduce three new members of its senior management team: Saad Abughazleh, Senior Director, Global Analytics & Performance Marketing, Allison Bentley, Senior Director, Merchandising Initiatives & Consumer Insights, and Paul DeCecco, Senior Director, Total Rewards.

"We're thrilled to welcome Saad, Allison, and Paul to GNC," said Elisa Bannon-Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our business is on a continuous journey to help our consumers, communities, and associates Live Well and believe the addition of these talented individuals will help us to achieve our goals at GNC."

With wide-ranging responsibilities across e-Commerce, Merchandising, and Human Resources, Abughazleh, Bentley, and DeCecco will provide leadership to core areas of the business:

Saad Abughazleh – Senior Director, Global Analytics & Performance Marketing – Abughazaleh, with 10+ years of focused experience in building marketing organizations, launching inbound/outbound programs, and managing teams to KPIs of conversion, pipeline, and revenue, comes to GNC having most recently worked for Frontier Communications as Director, Commercial Marketing & Analytics. Among his duties as GNC's Senior Director, Global Analytics & Performance Marketing, Abughazaleh will serve as a leader within the e-commerce team responsible for the development of the digital traffic analytics function.

Allison Bentley – Senior Director, Merchandising Initiatives & Consumer Insights – An accomplished professional with 16+ years of experience driving top-level brand and merchandising strategy with a global lens, Bentley comes to GNC after most recently serving at EssilorLuxottica as Director of E-Commerce. Among her duties as GNC's Senior Director, Merchandising Initiatives & Consumer Insights, Bentley will serve as a leader within the Merchandising group and facilitate detailed planning, execution, and measurement of strategic initiatives.

Paul DeCecco – Senior Director, Total Rewards – With 12+ years of formulaic and diverse human resources expertise through ownership of the end-to-end employee experience, DeCecco comes to GNC after most recently serving as Director, Benefits with Pep Boys. Among his duties as GNC's Senior Director, Total Rewards at GNC, he will lead the design, implementation, and administration of competitive compensation, equity, benefits, mobility, relocation, and retirement programs to attract and retain talent.

As GNC maintains focus on its strategic growth plan the company is hiring for positions across corporate, retail, and logistics spaces. Learn more and apply here.

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

