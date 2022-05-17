EY Announces Softheon's Eugene Sayan as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award Finalist

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

STONY BROOK, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Eugene Sayan, CEO and founder of Softheon, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Softheon, a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and marketplace-as-a-service provider. (PRNewsfoto/Softheon) (PRNewswire)

Sayan was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"I'm honored to be a 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year Award finalist, which would not be possible without the work of the entire Softheon team," said Eugene Sayan, CEO and founder of Softheon. "At Softheon, we aim to solve some of the most complex challenges in the industry, shaping a healthier future for all. I'm so proud of our team and the company we've built, and I look forward to our continued momentum and growth."

Softheon is a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and service provider. Its innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) cloud solutions simplify operations and services for health plans and government health agencies. Sayan led Softheon through six iterations to arrive where it is today, currently serving 8 state agencies and over 90 health plans. Since the Affordable Care Act's enactment, Softheon has completed over 20 million enrollments and processed more than $25 billion in premium payments.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 22, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Details about EY's NY Entrepreneur of the Year and the list of 2022 finalists are available at https://www.ey.com/en_us/news/2022/05/ey-announces-eoy-2022-new-york-finalists.

To learn more about Softheon, please visit https://www.softheon.com/.

About Softheon

Founded in 2000, Softheon's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans and government health agencies. Currently, Softheon's solutions serve 8 State agencies and over 90 health plans. Issuers and consumers utilizing Medicaid, Medicare, and the ACA Marketplace benefit from Softheon's innovative technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user-experiences. Softheon is an Agent, Broker, and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, administration, and renewal.

