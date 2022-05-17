Eastern & Western PA Harley-Davidson Dealers Associations Raise Over $900,000 for MDA at 35th Annual Ride For Life

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced the Eastern Harley-Davidson Dealers Association with the Western PA Harley-Davidson Dealer Association 35th Annual MDA Ride for Life in Lebanon, PA raised $914,140 in support of research, care, and advocacy for people living with neuromuscular disease.

"We had perfect weather and there were over 500 attendees, and bikers from 21 different dealerships and H.O.G. chapters raising money and making the trek to Ride for a Reason – Ride for Life for MDA families!" said Brian Bentley, Ride for Life Steering Committee Member. "Everyone was thrilled to be back in-person to see their favorite MDA families and celebrate MDA's mission."

The event was hosted over 3 days and featured entertainment by magician and comedian Denny Corby, Lock & Lean Precision Motorcycle Riding Demonstration, Beast of the East Truck & Tractor Pull, cornhole tournaments, live and silent auctions, numerous motorcycle rides throughout the area including an ice cream tour, vendor booths, awards and of course the Thunder Parade.

"13 MDA families attended throughout the weekend, and ambassadors got to ride in their favorite sidecars again!" said Amanda Konopka, Account Director for MDA's Corporate Partnerships. "Two of our ambassadors even took the stage and helped raise money by being the live auction auctioneers, and during the program we got to hear from the top fundraising dealerships and individuals and learn about their deep connections to our mission. We are so grateful to Harley-Davidson Eastern and Western Pennsylvania Dealers, an incredibly generous group of people."

MDA recognizes the top dealerships and fundraisers:

1st Place Dealership Classic HD $442,211

2nd Place Dealership Schaeffer's HD $145,780.55

3rd Place Dealership Susquehanna Valley HD $60,194.96

Top Youth fundraiser Hannah Luckenbill $17,035.96 – Schaeffer's HD

Runner up Youth Shelby Plucinsky $2,000 – Z & M HD

Top Fundraiser 2022 Michael Dimov $57,155 – Susquehanna Valley HD

2nd Place Fundraiser Matt Colaianni $34,297 – Z & M HD

3rd Place Fundraiser Robert Noll $33,405.35 – White's HD

The event also included a live auction featuring a handmade guitar by Jon Burcaw and autographed by his son, influencer Shane Burcaw, who lives with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Read more about this MDA family contribution for the mission, here.

The partnership between MDA and the iconic Harley-Davidson company spans more than four decades. Within that partnership, the Eastern & Western PA Harley-Davidson Dealers Associations have had over 50,000 participants raise over $25.5 million, to fund critical research, care, and advocacy for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

