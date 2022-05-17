Civic Season Mobilizes Gen Z to Take Part in Our Democracy, Meeting Curiosity with Credibility with Hundreds of Activities From Juneteenth to July 4

Civic Season Mobilizes Gen Z to Take Part in Our Democracy, Meeting Curiosity with Credibility with Hundreds of Activities From Juneteenth to July 4

300+ organizations join forces to help you explore – and celebrate – what you stand for

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three hundred cultural and civic institutions across the country are hosting the second annual Civic Season between Juneteenth and July 4th, a new summer tradition for learning and action co-designed with Gen Z, the future inheritors of our democracy. Kicking off with nationwide celebrations on June 12, Civic Season is a time to explore what you stand for through events, activities and resources from credible sources.

Civic Season kicks off on June 12 in Atlanta, and runs from Juneteenth to July 4th with more than 500 events in person and online. (PRNewswire)

Civic Season is developed by Made By Us, a partnership collectively led by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, National Archives Foundation, First Americans Museum, Atlanta History Center, HistoryMiami Museum, Senator John Heinz History Center, New-York Historical Society, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and Missouri Historical Society.

The Season kicks off on June 12 with celebrations in 20+ communities, including a livestream broadcast from the party at the Atlanta History Center Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia featuring music, food trucks, chocolate sampling, giveaways, dual emcees, the announcement of the fifth annual Civvys Awards, an unscripted dialogue between food leaders, and booths from local civic organizations. For more information and to RSVP, click here . This event is matched by a trivia brunch at the New-York Historical Society; "We the People" tour at HistoryMiami Museum; the "Culture of Democracy Summit" featuring Michelle Obama in Los Angeles; "Becoming Weatherwise" climate exhibition at the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia; "Feast of Reason" civic dialogues at the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, Monticello; and other public and private celebrations throughout the weekend.

"As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, we have the opportunity to reconnect with our complex past, strengthen our present, and inform our future," said Patrick Madden, Executive Director of the National Archives Foundation. "We are proud to be one of many organizations behind this growing national tradition to inspire people to come together to learn, celebrate and shape our nations' path forward."

Anchored by Juneteenth and Independence Day - two dates that highlight the gap between our nation's promises and practices - Civic Season is about welcoming the future inheritors of the United States to learn about our nation's history so they can use it to inform and inspire civic participation for generations to come.

"Civic Season is hosting a nationwide conversation - in virtual spaces and in real life - and urging everyone to understand the impact of our past to better incorporate those lessons into our lives," said Caroline Klibanoff, managing director of Made By Us at the National Museum of American History.

More than 500 activities and resources are available at TheCivicSeason.com , including podcasts, walking tours, how-to guides, in-person programs, simulations and videos. Navigation tools like quizzes, top picks from well-known leaders, like Ken Burns, Jose Antonio Vargas and Lonnie G. Bunch III, poster generators, a Storycorps collection and an online zine help users take part whether they have 5 minutes or a whole day, are interested in immigration, architecture or recycling, or want something social or solo. Civic Season is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Coca-Cola Company, AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate and Airbnb.

"AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate proudly supports Civic Season in its second year. We're encouraging people to get involved and learn more about ways to support initiatives that are most important to them," said Gail Broadright, Sr. Director Premium Brands Sales, Marketing and Ux, Mars Wrigley.

The tradition will build and grow in years to come, reaching 100 million young adults by the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026, empowering them with resonant opportunities to contribute to the American story.

About Made By Us

Made By Us is an unparalleled collaboration of more than 130 of the nation's history museums to better engage Millennials and Gen-Z with American history to inspire, inform and empower civic participation. Led collectively by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, the National Archives Foundation, the First Americans Museum, Atlanta History Center, HistoryMiami Museum, Senator John Heinz History Center, New-York Historical Society, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and Missouri Historical Society, Made By Us creates programs and digital platforms to connect young people in every corner of the nation with our shared past, present and future. For more information, visit historymadebyus.com or follow @historymadebyus on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Civic Season