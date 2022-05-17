BREAKTHROUGH CANNABINIOD SUPPLEMENT FOR OPIOID RECOVERY

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Wellness Labs today announced Recovery, a new natural supplement developed on the heels of the Dopamine/Serotonin research related to Opioid Dependency. Recovery is a potential resource for those individuals looking to break a dependency on Opioids, without consuming man-made substances designed to replace the dependency. Recovery is a high potency blend of nano processed CBD partnered with other dynamic cannabinoids shown to interact with dopamine and serotonin receptors. Lifestyle Wellness Labs has been developing hemp compounds since early 2020, and this release was timed to follow the sensational research that went viral recently, to provide consumers with an extremely potent formulation from a company grounded in cannabinoid research.

Recovery is provided in an AM and PM formulation, which will provide users a method for coping with withdrawal symptoms, while also during the day providing a natural level of energy with the inclusion of CBG, and during the evening providing added sleep support with the inclusion of CBN.

"We set a goal to create a natural tool for those suffering from opioid addiction to find a natural path towards not only finding themselves again, but also something that could be used to help treat the problems that began the addiction cycle. I'm ecstatic to announce that we have accomplished that goal beyond our expectations."

-David Kisner CMO

Features and benefits of Recovery include.

High Bioavailability CBD along with other cannabinoids

Potential relaxation of known withdrawal symptoms

Support for Day and Night withdrawal symptoms

Recovery will be available starting 05/15/2022 at $59.95. For more information on Recovery and other key plant-based medicines, visit: https://www.lifestylewellnesslabs.com/opioid-addiction

About Lifestyle Wellness Labs: LWL was formed as a response to the explosion of research data centered around hemp. There is a large gap in the industry, with most CBD centered companies focused on "general wellness" and the overall impacts of hemp to the public. With more and more emerging research on in-depth cannabinoids Lifestyle Wellness Labs is focused on researching those profiles in relation to specific disease and ailments, such as our new product designed to reduce diabetics A1-C levels, products centered around Immune System Support, natural weight loss and more.

At its core, Lifestyle Wellness Labs is focused on a more clinical approach to hemp-based compounds, and how those cannabinoids can target very specific physical maladies.

View original content:

SOURCE Lifestyle Wellness Labs