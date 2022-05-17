AArete Announces Award of GSA MAS Contract

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA), the centralized procurement arm of the federal government (Contract Number 47QTCA22D006U).

This contract is a government-wide, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract that can be used by any federal agency. It was effective as of April 13, 2022, and runs through April 12, 2027.

"We are excited to bring AArete's cross-industry best practices, industry-leading technology solutions, and value-added management consulting services to government agencies," says Amit Srivastava, Vice President.

"This allows us to reconnect with government agencies who have been eager to do business with AArete but didn't have a contracting mechanism. We're delighted that we now have this procurement tool," comments Lynn Jenkins, Senior Director.

The GSA MAS contract award allows government agencies to leverage AArete's management and technology consulting services under three Special Item Numbers (SINs): 54151S (Information Technology Professional Services), 541611 (Management and Financial Consulting, Acquisition and Grants Management Support, and Business Program and Project Management Services), and 541614SVC (Supply and Value Chain Management).

For more information about AArete's GSA MAS schedule, visit the GSA eLibrary.

About AArete

