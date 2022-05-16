Relativity Supports Global Investment Through Expansion of Cloud Capabilities in Africa

ENSafrica to offer RelativityOne to further enable the ongoing success of its clients

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that ENSafrica, Africa's largest law firm, is the first law firm on the continent to adopt RelativityOne, the industry leading SaaS e-discovery solution. The choice to adopt RelativityOne enables ENSafrica to deliver excellence through the provision of world-class technology and services in the cloud to their clients across the African continent.

Relativity (PRNewswire)

With RelativityOne, ENSafrica can provide clients with novel solutions faster, with an extensible cloud product backed by the power of automation and integrated artificial intelligence (AI), be it through the firm or in-house. RelativityOne provides unparalleled service; providing a secure single end-to-end e-discovery platform to meet client needs on large litigation, transactions, compliance and enforcement matters. RelativityOne enables ENSafrica to service global clients with a cost-effective offshore option, backed with iron-clad security supported by the specialist expertise of Africa's largest law firm and its intelligENS team.

"We know that RelativityOne will enhance ENSafrica's existing offering to its clients," said Steve Couling, Managing Director and Vice President Sales, EMEA at Relativity. "We are committed to supporting growth in the African market and beyond."

The deployment of RelativityOne enables the intelligENS team to work synergistically with clients throughout Africa to build custom applications, providing more value to clients by responding to their individual, bespoke needs. ENSafrica is known for delivering cutting-edge business focused solutions and is independently ranked internationally for delivering excellence in the provision of legal and forensics services across the continent. Leveraging RelativityOne enables ENSafrica to further advance the delivery of solutions that address clients' business requirements.

"With the addition of RelativityOne, ENSafrica has positioned itself to reshape and transform the provision of e-discovery services across Africa," said Linda Sheehan, Head of intelligENS and Relativity Master, ENSafrica. "We look forward to accelerating our growth across the EMEA region through our managed offshore-discovery and document review services and with RelativityOne, ENSafrica's intelligENS team can provide clients with a flexible self-service option, meaning our clients can access Relativity's leading solutions wherever they are situated."

Relativity will further highlight its commitment to growth in EMEA as well as relevant legal and compliance trends at Relativity Fest London, a free, in-person event taking place on 17 May.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About ENSafrica

With over 600 specialist practitioners, ENSafrica is Africa's largest law firm and has the capacity to deliver on your business, legal, forensics, IP and related requirements across all major industries across the African continent. ENSafrica is recognised by top international ranking agencies, as well as in the African Legal and DealMakers Awards, for achieving consistently high standards when working on the continent. With more than 200 years' experience, ENSafrica has the expertise required to deliver across a breadth and depth of commercial legal advisory areas. As an African firm, in Africa for Africa, services are rendered seamlessly covering the African continent. Over many years, ENSafrica has developed a large knowledge base and a broad pool of specialist resources along with a deep understanding of the local nuances and ways of doing business in Africa. The firm has vast practical experience working on the ground across the continent and has direct access to high-end, professional contacts, assuring clients of consistent quality and service excellence. For more information, please contact info@ENSafrica.com or visit www.ENSafrica.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relativity