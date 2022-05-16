Magewell Unveils Flexible, Multi-Format IP Audio Converter and Capture Device

Versatile audio multi-tool encodes, decodes, and converts between technologies including AES67, NDI® and SRT

NANJING, China, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell is extending its renowned media processing and IP workflow expertise into the audio domain with the introduction of its Pro Convert AES67 multi-format IP audio encoder, decoder, and capture device. Supporting standards and protocols including AES67, NDI®, and SRT, the device can flexibly convert between different IP media technologies while also offering a seamless bridge between analog audio, software, and IP networks.

Magewell will showcase Pro Convert AES67 in booth N1833 at InfoComm 2022, taking place June 8 to 10 in Las Vegas.

Headlining the new device's audio-over-IP technology support is AES67. Able to send and receive multiple, eight-channel unicast or multicast AES67 streams, Pro Convert AES67 offers seamless interoperability with third-party AES67 audio solutions and also supports the SMPTE 2110-30 specification for delivery of PCM digital audio over IP networks. The device can also transport uncompressed audio using the popular NDI® media-over-IP technology, or compressed AAC audio using the low-latency SRT protocol.

Pro Convert AES67 can convert IP-based audio between AES67, NDI®, and SRT, enabling mixed-technology local and remote production workflows that combine third-party products supporting different standards and formats. The device can also encode analog audio into AES67, NDI® or SRT streams as an 'on-ramp' to IP networks, as well as decoding IP audio streams in any of these formats and protocols for analog output. The compact hardware features unbalanced stereo 3.5mm input and output connections plus 4.4mm balanced stereo I/O, with XLR connectivity available through included breakout cables.

Pro Convert AES67 can also serve as a plug-and-play audio capture device when connected via USB to a laptop or desktop computer. Standard UAC (USB Audio Class) compatibility enables driver-free setup while providing instant compatibility with popular video conferencing, streaming, and production software. For audio streaming applications such as internet radio, the device also offers AAC stream encoding and transmission plus AAC and MP3 stream receiving and decoding with Icecast support.

A flexible, virtual audio matrix is accessible through the device's browser-based user interface and allows routing or mixing of any analog or IP-based input channel to any analog, IP or UAC output. Encoding and processing parameters are also configured through the web interface, with centralized configuration and control of multiple Pro Convert units available through the Magewell Cloud multi-device management software. The hardware can be powered via PoE (Power over Ethernet), the included power adapter, or a USB-connected computer.

"Audio-over-IP has become the norm for professional audio infrastructure, but there is a vast ecosystem of analog audio peripherals that customers want to continue using," said Will Chen, Product Manager at Magewell. "Pro Convert AES67 provides a bridge between analog audio devices, IP audio networks, and software-based solutions while enabling easy conversion between disparate IP media technologies."

Pro Convert AES67 is expected to begin shipping later in Q2. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com/products/pro-convert-aes67.

