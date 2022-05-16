Life Time Closes on $175 million in Sale-Leaseback Transactions Year To Date

Proceeds to be used to strengthen balance sheet, support new growth opportunities

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that it has now closed on sale-leaseback transactions involving four of its owned properties totaling $175 million.

The sale and leaseback of the first two properties was completed on March 31, 2022, for approximately $80 million in gross proceeds to Life Time. The sale and leaseback of the two additional properties closed on May 13, 2022, for approximately $95 million in gross proceeds. The proceeds will be used by the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and fund new growth opportunities. Additional details were not disclosed.

As announced with its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 11, 2022, the Company also is evaluating opportunities to monetize up to an additional $500 million in real estate prior to September 30, 2022.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for those 90 days to 90+ years with integrity and respect for everyone. With a team of more than 30,000, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its athletic country clubs, iconic athletic events and via a complementary and comprehensive digital platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities regulations, including with respect to the execution and closure of future sale-leaseback transactions (including the amount, pricing, timing and use of proceeds thereof) as well as Life Time's expectations, guidance or future operating results. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements included in this press release, including the factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 10, 2022 (File No. 001-40887), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

