Former JP Morgan Executive, Nnenna Nnoli, Joins One Concern as CFO

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, One Concern, a climate resilience technology company, announced the appointment of Nnenna Nnoli as Chief Financial Officer. Nnoli is an experienced finance executive in the banking and technology sectors.

Nnenna Nnoli (PRNewswire)

"We have hired one of the most talented finance leaders who will help us through the next phase of our growth," said Ahmad Wani, CEO and Co-Founder, One Concern. "Her proven track record of building strategic finance organizations and navigating the capital markets will strengthen our company. Nnenna's addition to our leadership team marks an opportunity for One Concern to extend our lead in the global resilience market."

Nnoli joins One Concern from Spotify, where she served as Vice President, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis. She started her finance career at JPMorgan Chase, where she worked for more than twelve years in strategic and operating roles, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer for Chase Merchant Services – Enterprise and Middle Market business, and previously in investment banking, where she worked on numerous capital raising and M&A transactions. She graduated from Stanford with a B.A. in Economics and earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

"This is an exciting period to join One Concern, at a time when the SEC's proposed climate reporting is driving high demand for the company's climate analytics products and solutions," said Nnenna Nnoli, CFO, One Concern. "The innovation emerging from One Concern is distinctive and aims to disrupt the traditional ways we think about and adapt to the impacts of climate change on society, the environment and global financial markets. I am looking forward to helping One Concern scale and thrive in the climate intelligence marketplace."

About One Concern:

One Concern, a climate resilience technology company, enables organizations to focus on adaptation and resilience strategies by using newly developed resilience analytics for supporting risk selection, mitigation, pricing and risk management. Applying machine learning and state-of-the-art resilience modeling, One Concern helps organizations better understand and prepare for physical climate risks with the mission of making disasters less disastrous. A 2019 Technology Pioneer, One Concern is part of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators community. oneconcern.com

For media inquires:

PR@oneconcern.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One Concern