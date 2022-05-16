Curbio Named a Best Place to Work by Washington Business Journal

POTOMAC, Md., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced that it has been named to the Washington Business Journal's 2022 list of Best Places to Work.

Now in its 16th year, the Washington Business Journal's list of Best Places to Work recognizes leading employers in the greater Washington, D.C., area based on a survey completed by employees. The survey provides a qualitative assessment of company culture, leadership, employee engagement, employee benefits and more.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the Washington, D.C. region. At Curbio, we are radically transforming the way homeowners and real estate agents get homes ready for market. None of our success would be possible without our incredible employees, who are all so committed to the work that we're doing. Knowing that this recognition is based on employee feedback makes it even more meaningful," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

Best Places to Work honorees were announced at a live ceremony on May 12 and are listed on the Washington Business Journal's published lists.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

