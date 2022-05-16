CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 14, 2022

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.") (NASDAQ: AUPH) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 14, 2022

Aggrieved Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors only have until June 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

