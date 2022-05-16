Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Ring the NYSE Opening Bell to Celebrate Its 25th Anniversary as a New York Stock Exchange Listed REIT

At the vanguard and heart of the life science ecosystem™

With its nearly three-decades-long stellar track record as the visionary pioneer and creator of the life science real estate niche, Alexandria has strategically amassed industry-leading scale with an asset base of over 74 million square feet in its key cluster markets in North America and cultivated a high-quality and diverse roster of over 1,000 tenants

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this morning in celebration of the company's 25th anniversary on the NYSE. Alexandria executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus, will ring the bell, alongside members of the company's board of directors and long-tenured executive management team. From its initial public offering (IPO) in May 1997 through December 31, 2021, Alexandria has generated a total stockholder return (TSR) of 2,532%, substantially outperforming the MSCI U.S. REIT Index TSR of 939% and the FTSE Nareit Equity Office Index TSR of 552% (assuming reinvestment of dividends).

"We are truly honored and immensely proud to ring the NYSE Opening Bell to mark this momentous milestone. Our life science industry is a true national treasure that leads the world in discovering, translating and advancing groundbreaking therapies and cures to meet humanity's massive unmet medical need," said Mr. Marcus. "It is remarkable to reflect on our company's extraordinary strategic growth from the visionary pioneer of the life science real estate niche in 1994 to our successful IPO in 1997 to our position today, having led and transformed the life science real estate asset class from niche to mainstream. Our people, our passion and our purpose are the cornerstone of our strong and sustained operationally excellent performance, which positions us well for continued growth. We are profoundly grateful to the Alexandria family team for their passion for our mission to advance human health, commitment to exceptionalism and operations at an extremely high tempo, and trusted relationships with over 1,000 tenants — and we are as steadfast as ever to supporting the vitally important life science industry and its lifesaving work, and to making a meaningful positive impact on our society."

As Alexandria reaches this major milestone in its over 28-year history, having first identified the need for and then created the life science real estate niche, the company remains highly focused on fulfilling its important mission to create and grow life science ecosystems and clusters to advance human health while executing its multifaceted business model to provide long-term value for its stockholders. Renowned author and business strategist Jim Collins has said of the company's track record, "Alexandria has achieved the three outputs that define a great company: Superior Results, Distinctive Impact, and Lasting Endurance. Alexandria's success flows from disciplined focus on what it can be the best in the world at, disciplined insight into what drives its economic engine, and people passionate about the company's purpose."

Achieving Superior Results as the Leader in Creating, Nurturing, Managing, and Growing Life Science Ecosystems

Founded in 1994 as a garage startup with $19 million in Series A capital and a bold vision to support and drive forward the critically important life science industry within its key clusters, Alexandria delivers the highly complex infrastructure and builds the holistic ecosystems needed to catalyze innovation to advance human health. Today, Alexandria is a highly respected investment-grade S&P 500® REIT with a total market capitalization of $42.8 billion as of March 31, 2022. This extraordinary growth was accelerated through Alexandria's successful implementation and expansion of its ecosystem-building and cluster development strategy as applied to the life science industry. Utilizing Harvard Business Professor Michael E. Porter's broad cluster theory as the foundation for its own cluster model, Alexandria was the first company to identify the four critical components to create a successful life science cluster: location, innovation, talent and capital. For nearly three decades, Alexandria has been effectively creating, nurturing, managing and growing life science campuses and ecosystems in the nation's top cluster locations by bringing its mission-critical real estate together with scientific innovation across a deep concentration of groundbreaking companies, world-renowned academic and medical research institutions, unmatched intellectual talent and ample risk capital.

During 2020 and 2021, in the height of COVID-19 when the company saw accelerated demand for its world-class mega campuses and ecosystem-building expertise, the company delivered an incredible TSR of 45.1%, surpassing by a wide margin the FTSE Nareit Office Index two-year TSR of -0.5% (assuming reinvestment of dividends). Coinciding with the record year of Alexandria's financial and operating performance in 2021 was the company's achievement of multiple historic milestones. Notably, Alexandria completed the highest annual leasing volume in company history at 9.5 million RSF. The company's strong leasing momentum continued in the first quarter of 2022 with total leasing activity aggregating 2.5 million RSF, the second-highest quarterly leasing volume in company history.

In 2021, Alexandria earned its fourth consecutive and sixth overall Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting. This distinction, which represents the most Nareit Investor CARE Gold Awards earned by any equity REIT, demonstrates the company's superior operational transparency and reporting practices.

"Alexandria continues to uphold the highest levels of transparency, integrity and accountability to the investment community," said Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer of Alexandria. "Our achievement as a six-time Gold Award winner is a true testament to our exceptional team's commitment to excellence in corporate reporting. We take great pride in our track record in earning this prestigious recognition."

Mission-Driven Business Model Delivering Distinctive Impact

Alexandria's noble mission has shaped its differentiated business model, which is built around the company's four verticals of real estate, corporate responsibility, venture investments and thought leadership, to extend the impact of its essential Labspace® real estate platform. The company uniquely leverages each of these strategic and integrated core platforms to catalyze vibrant ecosystems from which solutions to the most critical challenges facing human health can be advanced.

As part of its mission-driven ethos, Alexandria has a longstanding record of environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership that continues to benefit its tenants, employees and communities and increase value for its stockholders over the long term. Key highlights of the company's latest accomplishments and broad recognition in ESG include being ranked the #5 most sustainable REIT in Barron's; earning the first-ever Fitwel Life Science certification for its continued leadership in prioritizing tenant health and wellness; and being named a 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Global Sector Leader and earning GRESB's highest 5 Star rating for buildings in development. With its comprehensive environmental program, Alexandria aims to develop and operate more efficient, healthier and safer campus environments and buildings, reduce carbon emissions and manage climate risk. Alexandria's leadership in pioneering high-performance buildings is exemplified in the development of 325 Binney Street — designed to be the most sustainable laboratory building in Cambridge — which was selected by Moderna for its future headquarters and R&D center.

Deeply committed to developing scalable solutions to address some of society's most persistent challenges, Alexandria's long-tenured bedrock social responsibility pillars aim to address disease and other threats to human health, hunger and food insecurity, the opioid epidemic, deficiencies in military support services, disparities in educational opportunities, homelessness and the mental health crisis, among other areas. One of the most prominent of Alexandria's social responsibility initiatives making a tangible impact is the company's partnership with Verily, an Alphabet company, to create OneFifteen, a non-profit learning health system dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with addiction. Alexandria led the design and development of the state-of-the-art campus in Dayton, Ohio, which houses a full continuum of care. Since it opened to patients in the fall of 2019, OneFifteen has seen over 4,500 patients and conducted over 12,950 telehealth visits to make a positive impact broadly on the way addiction is treated and specifically on the local Dayton community.

As a key component of the company's unwavering efforts to galvanize the ecosystems it builds, Alexandria actively invests in leading-edge companies that are accelerating novel approaches with the potential to vastly improve human health. Established in 1996, Alexandria Venture Investments, the company's strategic venture capital platform, supports the next generation of disruptive life science companies and promising agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies that are advancing transformative new modalities and platforms to meaningfully impact human health and nutrition and address climate change.

Finally, through Alexandria's highly regarded thought leadership platform, the company coalesces its world-class global life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and healthcare networks for ecosystem-building events and strategic programming to foster impactful collaborations and drive innovation across its thriving ecosystems. Since 2011, Alexandria has led transformative discussions to stimulate new approaches and innovative changes aimed at advancing human health, improving nutrition, ending global hunger and combating climate change.

Visionary Strategy and Disciplined Execution Driving Lasting Endurance

Through the highly disciplined execution of its visionary ecosystem-building and cluster development strategy, Alexandria has transformed the novel niche it pioneered into the mainstream asset class it is today. This tremendous growth was driven by the company's purposeful evolution from its original focus on single assets to urban cluster campuses to mega campuses that consist of approximately 1 million RSF or more and provide highly curated amenities.

Since Alexandria's IPO 25 years ago, the company has maintained the highest standards of excellence to drive long-term value for its stockholders while also making a lasting positive impact on society. Alexandria's exceptional TSR of 2,532% from IPO through December 31, 2021, significantly outperformed various indices over the same period, including both the MSCI U.S. REIT and the S&P 500 at 939% and 790%, respectively (assuming reinvestment of dividends).

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $42.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.2 million SF as of March 31, 2022. The asset base in North America includes 41.9 million RSF of operating properties and 5.4 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 10.4 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 16.5 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impacts of Alexandria's business model and operational practices on its performance, its tenants and venture investments, and the broader life science, agtech and technology industries. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the company's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the company's business in general, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

