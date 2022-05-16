Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney

Accelerate Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

TUCSON, Ariz., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the first quarter for the period ended March 31, 2022.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Accelerate Diagnostics)
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Accelerate Diagnostics)(PRNewswire)

"First quarter financial results were consistent with our expectations," commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.  "We also launched new products, progressed key R&D milestones, and improved our balance sheet position during the quarter."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Added 2 contracted instruments and brought 5 instruments live in the U.S. in the quarter.
  • Added numerous Arc evaluation contracts in the U.S.
  • Ended the first quarter with 313 U.S. clinically live and revenue-generating instruments, with another 76 U.S. contracted instruments in the process of being implemented and not yet revenue-generating.
  • Net sales were $3.0 million, compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, or a 20% increase. Growth driven by a 29% increase in recurring revenues.
  • Gross margin was 27% for the quarter, compared to 36% in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margins resulted from continued increases in the costs of inputs to production and other factors.
  • Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs for the quarter were $10.7 million, compared to $14.0 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A costs for the quarter excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $8.2 million, compared to $8.0 million from the same quarter of the prior year. Cash used in SG&A was relatively unchanged.
  • Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $6.0 million, compared to $6.9 million from the same quarter of the prior year. R&D costs, excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense, for the quarter were $5.7 million, compared to $4.1 million from the quarter of the prior year. Cash used in R&D increased due to Arc-related study spend and investment in Pheno II.
  • Net loss was $14.2 million in the first quarter, resulting in $0.21 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the first quarter was $11.2 million.
  • Net cash used in the quarter was $13.2 million, and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $50.4 million.
  • Raised $4.0 million from an insider financing round.
  • Reduced debt by $14.0 million during the quarter through an equity exchange with principal bond holder.
  • Launched Accelerate Arc system and associated consumable kit for blood culture samples during the quarter.

Full financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, will be filed on Form 10-Q through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.

Audio Webcast and Conference Call

To listen to the 2022 first quarter financial results, call by phone, +1.877.883.0383 and enter Elite Entry Number: 0355137. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10–15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 5137603 until June 6, 2022.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until August 15, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which include SG&A, R&D, and Net income (loss) amounts excluding stock-based compensation expenses.

Our management and board of directors use expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, we believe that expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation provides useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors. Expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, and net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation to comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)


2022

2021

Sales, general and administrative

$10,673

$14,029

Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of sales, general and administrative

2,442

5,992

Sales, general and administrative less non-cash equity-based compensation

$8,231

$8,037



Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)


2022

2021

Research and development

$6,024

$6,895

Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of research and development

362

2,746

Research and development less non-cash equity-based compensation

$5,662

$4,149



Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)


2022

Net loss

$14,185

Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of net loss

2,979

Net loss less non-cash equity-based compensation

$11,206

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate Arc™ system are designed to reduce the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for bacteremic patients. These diagnostic systems are designed to serve clinical laboratories with automated solutions to expedite time to identification and antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) results directly from positive blood culture samples.  Multiple external studies have proven that Accelerate solutions deliver results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and "ACCELERATE ARC" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking or may have forward-looking implications. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2022, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)



March 31,

December 31,


2022

2021


Unaudited


ASSETS

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$13,654

$39,898

Investments

36,722

23,720

Trade accounts receivable

2,114

2,320

Inventory

5,505

5,067

Prepaid expenses

1,522

768

Other current assets

1,594

1,558

Total current assets

61,111

73,331

Property and equipment, net

5,108

5,389

Right of use assets

2,347

2,510

Other non-current assets

1,791

1,817

Total assets

$70,357

$83,047

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$2,717

$1,983

Accrued liabilities

4,086

2,853

Accrued interest

156

909

Deferred revenue

398

451

Current portion of long-term debt

82

80

Current portion of finance lease

76

Current operating lease liability

699

669

Total current liabilities

8,214

6,945

Finance lease, non-current

164

Operating lease liability, non-current

2,192

2,381

Other non-current liabilities

805

808

Convertible notes

115,758

107,984

Total liabilities

$127,133

$118,118




Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and 3,954,546 outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

4

4

Common stock, $0.001 par value;



100,000,000 common shares authorized with 68,711,633 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and 100,000,000 common shares authorized with 67,649,018 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021

69

68

Contributed capital

547,381

580,652

Treasury stock

(45,067)

(45,067)

Accumulated deficit

(558,931)

(570,668)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(232)

(60)

Total stockholders' deficit

(56,776)

(35,071)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$70,357

$83,047

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


March 31,

March 31,


2022

2021

Net sales

$2,958

$2,518




Cost of sales

2,156

1,621

Gross profit

802

897




Costs and expenses:



Research and development

6,024

6,895

Sales, general and administrative

10,673

14,029

Total costs and expenses

16,697

20,924




Loss from operations

(15,895)

(20,027)




Other income (expense):



Interest expense

(917)

(4,090)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

2,646

Foreign currency exchange loss

9

(159)

Interest income

22

43

Other expense, net

(50)

(6)

Total other income (expense), net

1,710

(4,212)




Net loss before income taxes

(14,185)

(24,239)

Provision for income taxes

Net loss

$(14,185)

$(24,239)




Basic and diluted net loss per share

$(0.21)

$(0.41)

Weighted average shares outstanding

67,755

58,520




Other comprehensive loss:



Net loss

$(14,185)

$(24,239)

Net unrealized loss on debt securities available-for-sale

(93)

(19)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(79)

(81)

Comprehensive loss

$(14,357)

$(24,339)

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited
(in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31,

March 31,


2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss

$(14,185)

$(24,239)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

616

659

Amortization of investment discount

54

49

Equity-based compensation

2,979

8,839

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

163

2,996

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

152

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(2,647)

(Increase) decrease in assets:



Contributions to deferred compensation plan

(5)

(112)

Accounts receivable

206

(401)

Inventory

(653)

(683)

Prepaid expense and other

(714)

(292)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable

1,154

575

Accrued liabilities

1,081

183

Accrued interest

(751)

(1,048)

Deferred revenue and income

(53)

(19)

Deferred compensation

(3)

118

Net cash used in operating activities

(12,606)

(13,375)




Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of equipment

(447)

Purchase of marketable securities

(24,144)

(7,307)

Maturities of marketable securities

10,950

15,829

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(13,641)

8,522




Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock

10,666

Proceeds from exercise of options

1,109

Proceeds from issuance of common stocks under employee purchase plan

77

80

Net cash provided by financing activities

77

11,855




Effect of exchange rate on cash

(74)

(57)




(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(26,244)

6,945

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

39,898

35,781

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$13,654

$42,726

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
Unaudited
(in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31,

March 31,


2022

2021

Non-cash investing activities:



Net transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment

$220

$306

Supplemental cash flow information:



Interest paid

$1,506

$2,144

Extinguishment of Convertible Senior Notes through issuance of common stock

$1,258

$—

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate-diagnostics-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301547440.html

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.