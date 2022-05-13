Megawatt engages Japosat for Satellite Imagery Analysis at Mistumis Lithium Property, James Bay, Quebec

CSE: MEGA

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: MEGA) (FSE: WR20) (OTC PINK: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Megawatt") announces it has engaged Japosat Satellite Mapping ("Japosat") of Montreal, Quebec to provide analysis of satellite imagery at the Company's Mistumis Property in the James Bay Territory, Quebec. The Mistumis property consists of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, covering 2,126 hectares. Japosat will acquire and process satellite imagery in order to provide detailed data identifying areas of mineral surface outcrop, areas with potential for lithium mineralization, priority locations for surface sampling and accessibility information. The analysis of the data will be used to formulate the upcoming season's sampling and prospecting field work planned at the Mistumis property.

David Thornley-Hall, CEO, commented, "We are procuring satellite imagery analysis at Mistumis as an initial tool that will provide significant information to finetune our program in advance of putting boots on the ground over a large and relatively unexplored area."

MegaWatt is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has acquired an 80% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated October 15, 2020), an indirect 100% interest (subject to a 1% NSR) in and to certain mining tenements in Northern Territory and New South Wales, Australia prospective for nickelcobalt-scandium and rare earths and a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in and to the Route 381 Lithium Property, comprised of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, covering 2,126 hectares (see press release dated February 3, 2021) and 229 additional mineral exploration claims ("the new claims") in the James Bay area of Quebec. The new claims cover an area of 12,116 hectares or 121 square kms.

Investors can learn more about the Company and team at https://megawattmetals.com.

