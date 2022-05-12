Wright Flood's advice to homeowners: Review flood coverage policies ahead of storm season

As the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the nation's largest flood insurance company is helping homeowners ensure their property is protected against the perils of flood

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Company, the nation's leading provider of federal flood insurance, urges homeowners to review their insurance policies in preparation for the upcoming storm season.

Wright Flood helps educate consumers on what to look out for in their flood policies to ensure complete protection.

With Atlantic hurricane season starting June 1st and lasting through November, Wright Flood is encouraging homeowners to work with their agents now or visit WrightFloodAdvice.org to determine what is protected under their current policies and if they might require additional flood coverage.

"Most people assume that their homeowners' insurance covers damage caused by severe weather but unfortunately, that's not always the case," said Patricia Templeton-Jones, the company's president and chief program advocate. "Not all insurances are the same. As the flood insurance specialists, Wright Flood's mission is to educate consumers on what to look out for in their insurance policies to help ensure complete protection when disaster strikes."

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Ready.gov website, floods are the most common natural disaster in the U.S. However, most homeowners don't carry the insurance coverage needed to help recoup financial losses from flood-related damage.

Property owners often believe their homeowners' insurance protects them against all severe weather incidents when, in fact, flood damage is excluded under standard homeowners' and renters' insurance policies.

A key distinction homeowners should be aware of when it comes to what counts as flood damage is where the water originates. When water enters the property from above, damage may be covered by homeowners' insurance with a few exceptions. Flood damage is typically designated when water overflows from the ground into the home, which would trigger coverage by flood insurance.

What you need to know

Across the country, weather patterns are evolving, and storm intensity continues to increase. FEMA historical sources report a staggering 99 percent of U.S. counties have been impacted by significant flood events. Inland communities, as well as coastal areas, are more at risk for flood events than ever.

Flood insurance is needed for coverage against:

Storm Surges – Coastal communities are at the highest risk of the destructive flooding caused by storm surges. In minutes, these powerful surges generated by storms can cause irreversible damage.

Inland Flooding – Even lower-risk inland areas are in danger of costly flood events. Rivers and streams can swell and cause dangerous flooding due to strong atmospheric currents, tropical storm systems, rivers' rising high-water levels and more.

Flash Floods – Flash flooding can impact any community regardless of the region or natural landscape. These floods occur when water rises quickly and are often difficult to predict.

Important questions to ask an agent

A local insurance agent is an invaluable resource for homeowners when seeking clarity on a flood policy. A few topics to discuss:

How will a higher deductible impact a claim?

What's the difference between Replacement Cost Value and Cash Valuation?

Does the flood insurance policy include both building and contents coverage?

Policyholders with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) can speak to their insurance agent, or reach out to a Wright Flood agent at WrightFlood.com or (866) 373-5663, to learn more about the extent of coverage in their policy and how flood insurance can help close the coverage protection gap for their home.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Company

Wright National Flood Insurance Company, the largest flood insurance provider in the nation, offers federal, excess and private flood insurance with leading industry specialization, rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best. Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation and providing service customers deserve. Agents and consumers may visit us at WrightFlood.com and WrightFloodAdvice.org . To find an agent, call (866) 373-5663.

