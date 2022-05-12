Tropical Forest Products' Black Label™ Teams Up with Ganahl Lumber for California Distribution

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products announced today that its Black Label premium brand of Ipe and other tropical hardwoods will expand throughout California as part of a distribution partnership with Ganahl Lumber. Based in Anaheim, Ganahl will distribute the full line of Black Label products through its 10 California branch locations.

Black Label is sustainably and 100% legally sourced from South America. Trees used to produce Black Label products are carefully selected, considering age, size and productive wellbeing of the forest. The brands' lumber portfolio consists of Ipe, Cumaru, Jatoba, Garapa, Angelim and Tigerwood, with a variety of applications ranging from decking, cladding and ceilings to timber sizes and architectural millwork.

"Black Label truly represents the pinnacle of sustainable hardwood," said Brian Lotz, Technical Director for Tropical Forest Products. "Partnering with brand-focused dealers like Ganahl has been the key to our success."

Deonn DeFord, Product Manager, Ganahl Lumber, said "The level of support we have received for the Black Label brand rates as some of the best in the industry, in my experience." He added with a brand of this magnitude, and the companies that stand behind it, there is plenty to admire, from the amazing level of technical support to the breadth of products.

Black Label lumber products are in stock now at Ganahl Lumber. Other products including branded fasteners will arrive over the next few months.

The brand sets a new level of quality with impeccable strength and impressive performance in every product thanks to Black Label's kiln dried process. To earn the name Black Label, every board and hardware accessory must be Premium Architectural Grade or above.

Black Label dealers can expect eye-catching displays, jacketed samples, and product literature, combined with the brand's and Capital's strong online presence. Learn more about Black Label at https://blacklabelwood.com/.

Learn more about Tropical Forest Products at https://WeAreTropical.com or call 905-672-8000.

About Ganahl Lumber

Ganahl Lumber is a dealer of building materials covering Southern California, with locations such as Buena Park, Costa Mesa, and even Capistrano Beach.

About Tropical Forest Products

Tropical Forest Products, a leading hardwood distributor operating throughout the United States and Canada, strives to meet client's need with quality lumber, on-time delivery and a commitment to client service and the best prices in the market.

