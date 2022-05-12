Tag Americas CEO launches podcast to connect with distributed workforce

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, a leading end-to-end creative production partner to brands and agencies, launches a new podcast series, Tag Talks: Happy Hour with Ajit Kara. Starting today, the 20-minute episodes will drop every Thursday throughout northern summer on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and PodBean. The goal is to foster employee engagement in today's distributed workforce, which has fewer opportunities for in-person interaction.

Ajit Kara, CEO Tag Americas, hosts a new podcast series, Tag Talks: Happy Hour with Ajit Kara. (PRNewswire)

"What started as a temporary virtual work arrangement to enable social distancing when COVID-19 first hit has resulted in lasting changes. Like many companies, Tag has implemented a permanent volunteer hybrid model," says Ajit Kara, Tag Americas CEO. "And although the digital workplace has many benefits, I recognize that it requires new approaches to ensure that every employee, regardless of location, feels connected to the company's people and culture," he adds.

One-part small talk, all parts real talk, Ajit's lively conversations with Tag Americas employees pick up where pre-pandemic in-person happy hours left off. The first episode features Jenn Dee, VP Studio Lead at Taylor James (a Tag company), in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and the remarkable work she has done to promote mental health and suicide prevention. Future episodes feature Tag employees and clients who divulge details about their lives beyond their job titles. The series is open to all podcast listeners, globally.

In the absence of casual in-office, coffee-break conversations, this podcast series is the next best thing.

