SuperCom Announces New Government Electronic Monitoring Contract in Idaho

County Juvenile Department contracts with SuperCom to use PureTrack smartphone GPS monitoring solution for Offender Monitoring

OAKLAND, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has signed a new GPS monitoring contract in Idaho. The contracting agency, the County JuveNASDAQnile Department, will use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance. SuperCom will provide their proprietary software and hardware while the agency will handle equipment installation and monitor their own clients. The contract is structured as a per unit per day lease model, with billing at the end of each month.

"This is our second win in Idaho within only a few months of entering the state. It is most rewarding to see our customer base growing organically, with satisfied customers recommending our products to their colleagues. The PureTrack solution proves its flexibility in serving adult, juvenile, direct government, and channel sales markets across a wide geographic US footprint," stated Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Every customer has unique buying concerns, but we consistently hear feedback that the PureTrack is ideal for helping agencies work with many populations, especially their juvenile clients. Two-way messaging, voice communications, no charging on the ankle, and a convenient and familiar form factor in the smartphone all contribute to a great solution for this market."

"Each new client further demonstrates that our hardware, software, and services continue to fill an unmet need in the market. Our products are designed to not only penetrate further but also grow the market by introducing features that facilitate public safety and officer convenience," Ordan concluded.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

