Specialdocs Consultants Announces Two Key Promotions

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialdocs Consultants, a pioneer in concierge medicine transitions and ongoing management, announced two key promotions to its executive team: Andrew Bonner as Vice President of Business Development and Matt Minton as Director of Marketing.

Specialdocs Consultants names Andrew Bonner (L) as Vice President of Business Development and Matt Minton (R) as Director of Marketing. (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to name these two exceptional individuals to positions of greater responsibility as Specialdocs continues to grow," says CEO Terry Bauer. "Our policy of promoting from within whenever possible allows us to recognize the benefits of their experience and ensure continuity while providing a fresh perspective in these pivotal roles. Andrew and Matt have both demonstrated a powerful commitment to serving our network of remarkable physicians and thoughtfully expanding Specialdocs' capabilities."

As Specialdocs' Vice President of Business Development, Andrew Bonner is committed to building partnerships with physicians interested in transitioning to the Specialdocs concierge practice model. "I'm excited to play a larger role in providing a path for physicians to deliver patient care in a much simpler and extremely meaningful way," he says. "In my years with the company, I've seen firsthand how physicians who make the change are able to fully realize their professional potential and enjoy a happier, healthier and more rewarding career."

Bonner joined Specialdocs in 2018 as Director of Marketing, bringing 15 years of experience in business development and marketing for two mid-sized physician groups. At Specialdocs, he focused on attracting prospective new clients and supporting continued growth for the company's national network of independent concierge physicians. His highly successful lead generation initiatives, including email marketing, digital advertising and client referral programs, significantly enhanced Specialdocs' leadership profile in the industry.

Bonner earned a bachelor's degree from Ball State University's College of Communication, Information and Media, and subsequently worked as a content producer/editor for an award-winning broadcast news website.

As Specialdocs marketing manager since 2020, Matt Minton specialized in driving growth for individual client practices with a strategic mix of traditional and digital communications. He will take on Bonner's former role as Director of Marketing.

"I look forward to taking this next step at Specialdocs," says Minton, "with the opportunity to build on the achievements of our current best marketing practices and continually innovate to fuel the future of our business."

At Specialdocs, Minton focused on data and insight-driven digital communications marketing, drawing on previous experience as a senior level freelance consultant to a wide range of national healthcare and consumer brand leaders. He also served as Director of Global Public Affairs at Abbott Nutrition, and worked for almost a decade as a producer on CNN's primetime news show, Anderson Cooper 360. Minton earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree from the University of Arizona.

In 2022, Specialdocs celebrates its 20th anniversary of transforming physicians' professional and personal lives with the industry's most customized and viable concierge medicine model based on: autonomy and professional satisfaction for physicians; personalized and preventive care for patients; and the healing power of the physician-patient relationship.

Founded in 2002, Specialdocs Consultants, LLC is a pioneer in transitioning traditional medical practices nationwide to independent, custom-designed concierge models. (PRNewsFoto/Specialdocs Consultants, LLC) (PRNewsFoto/Specialdocs Consultants, LLC) (PRNewswire)

