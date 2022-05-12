Sortium Blockchain Studio Launches "Metaverse As A Service" offering, Building Immersive Virtual Worlds

Sortium creates immersive virtual experiences allowing audiences to engage with interactive narrative and new world concepts, bridging the gap between digital life and reality

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortium Blockchain Studio ("Sortium"), the pioneering Web3 technology provider, announces the launch of their "metaverse as a service" offering establishing the future and standard of Web3 technology while expanding access and ownership for innovators from every corner of gaming, art, entertainment, fashion, and education industries to build virtual worlds.

Utilizing their vast experience building next-generation bespoke web3 platforms for major brands such as Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, MLB, UEFA, Topps, and more to elevate client brands into the future of digital interaction, ownership, and community, Sortium has become the leading Web3 technology provider delivering immersive virtual experiences while producing top-tier Web3 experiences that are accessible to all. The state-of-the-art service Sortium's team has created powers unbridled imagination by fusing AI, blockchain and extended reality to create a suite of comprehensive products and services that deliver vibrant, sophisticated experiences and drive fundamental change throughout industries.

"We innovate so future innovators have access to the technology that allows them to unleash their biggest ideas," said Sortium CEO Marc Seal. "At Sortium we saw the potential for uniting blockchain and AI technology to drive even more ambitious ideas and change how we could live, create, imagine, and generate wealth."

Sortium's first-class team has a track record of success creating unrivaled customized Web3 platforms that extend accessibility and create new avenues for community, entertainment, and wealth setting the foundation for others to build the future. As the building blocks for the world's next best ideas, they are outpacing anything else on the market by helping creators harness the power of Web3.

