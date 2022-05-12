Ashley Graham and Knix collaborate on their first collection.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knix is excited to announce its first style icon collaboration with their Global Brand Ambassador, supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, for their sexiest collection yet!

Ashley Graham and Knix collaborate on their first collection. (PRNewswire)

The campaign centers around showing off our sexual side as it isn't something many people get to see, but it's just as much part of us as the side we show the world. This collection celebrates the importance of embracing your sensuality through self-love and living true to Knix's core mission of allowing all people to live a life that is unapologetically free; free in your body, free in your choices and free to reveal your - "self" to the world.

Knix and Ashley Graham continue to build on their previous narrative that all women deserve to be celebrated and given the space and time to reveal themselves and show their sexual side regardless of their life stage, body type, career, background or ability. This collection was inspired by Ashley Graham's admiration for the art of various bodies and is accompanied by the reliability and comfort of Knix. This collection will shed light on Knix's impact mission to be industry advocates and changemakers and challenge the systemic and normative ideas around what and who is considered sexy. The campaign reminds us that embracing ourselves and celebrating our bodies is always sexy.

To showcase this new collaboration, Knix and Ashley Graham put out a casting call to Ashley's audience to model alongside her in New York City. The casting call winners include a group of women with incredibly unique stories: Carly Compton , Korrina Estrada , Tatiana Plascencia , Arielle Estoria and Indi Robinson .

"We wanted this photoshoot to be more than your typical lingerie photoshoot," says Ashley Graham. "It was important to me to cast women with real stories in this campaign. I wanted the women in this photoshoot to represent what this collection is truly about: being empowered in your body and yourself."

The collection launches May 19th, 2022 and includes a variety of products in a new mesh fabric with cheeky peeks of sheerness as well as luxurious Micro Modal fabric. Both collections include a variety of bras, underwear and bodysuits. The Mesh collection is available in black, peony and ginger cookie, and the Micro Modal collection is available in peony, daylight, cloud and black.

To view the Knix x Ashley Graham collection please click here

Contact Information:

Knix Media Relations - Press@knix.com

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

Ashley Graham and Knix collaborate on their first collection. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knix