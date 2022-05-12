LiveU Announces the Acquisition of Cloud-based Video Production Provider easylive.io

As part of LiveU's cloud strategy, easylive.io's all-in-one live streaming production studio will be seamlessly integrated into LiveU's end-to-end cloud-based workflow for live contribution, management, orchestration, ingest and distribution

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU , the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, today announced the acquisition of easylive.io as part of its strategy to expand its cloud video platform, enabling customers to grow their audiences with original, interactive and quality live content. The move will provide remote and collaborative tools for cloud-based and hybrid productions, enabling customers to operate and scale up, while still lowering budgets, quickly and easily from anywhere including video switching, audio mixing, adding graphics, localizing content and bringing on guests.

LiveU announces the acquisition of easylive.io (PRNewswire)

easylive.io provides a live streaming production studio in the browser, allowing users to mix any type of content into live stream videos and distribute them to the widest audience, creating innovative and interactive live experiences. All the tools needed to edit, mix and broadcast live streams are combined in the all-in-one user-friendly cloud solution, reducing production and equipment costs. It ensures the reception of all format types and their conversions for optimal management and redistribution to multiple destinations.

Samuel Wasserman, CEO and Co-founder, LiveU, said, "We have been reinforcing our cloud strategy as the industry moves to cloud-based production, introducing brand new services that meet the needs of customers moving to the cloud. Recognized as the leader in mobile backpacks, we're now consolidating our leadership in cloud-based offerings. This announcement is an important step, delivering future-proof tools that help our customers grow their business, building on our deep expertise in live production. We believe there is a significant part of the market for cloud production that wants and needs a vertically integrated solution. Our goal is to offer a fully end-to-end solution for live contribution, cloud production, orchestration, ingest and distribution, serving the needs of every type of customer from global broadcasters to niche sports and entertainment."

Wasserman continued, "We're delighted to welcome easylive.io to the LiveU family. We're impressed by the team, customer service and robustness of the platform, backed up by the positive reaction from our joint customers. Our commitment to the cloud is clear as we've shown in the launch of our offerings, LiveU Matrix, and most recently Air Control and Ingest. We are sure that together we can further enhance our cloud production strategy with the tight integration of our ground-to-cloud feeds with their cloud platform offering scale, ease of use and versatility."

Phillippe Laurent, CEO & Co-founder, easylive.io, said, "Teaming up with our long-term partner has been a natural fit thanks to our shared vision and common growth opportunities. We are extremely proud of what has been accomplished for the past 10 years and incredibly thankful to our customers for their trust. This acquisition is a big step but just the beginning of the journey. Together with LiveU, our service will bring customers the best cloud live production experience with incredible new features to be announced soon. We're thrilled to join the LiveU family, excited to continue our adventure by their sides and enthusiastic to disrupt the live production market together."

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, orchestration, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv , or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn or Instagram .

About easylive.io

Founded in 2012, easylive.io is a pioneer company in the live streaming market. Its platform offers a suite of professional cloud-based services to produce, process and broadcast live videos everywhere needed. It ensures the reception of all format types and their conversions for optimal management and redistribution to multiple destinations simultaneously. The easylive.io all-in-one cloud based live streaming production studio allows to combine all the tools needed to edit, mix and broadcast live streams by operating from the client's browser and in an entirely collaborative environment. For more information, visit www.easylive.io , or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Scoop.It and Facebook .

