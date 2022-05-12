Creative Precision: Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Different Services for Different Times

Firm Expands Personal and Commercial Insurance Options, Applying Innovative Combinations, Customer by Customer

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronger hurricanes, rising seas, ransomware threats, social media rumors: Consumer and business risks look different in 2022 than they did in 2002.

In response, Incenter Insurance Solutions has remade itself—with new people, products, offices, carrier relationships, and an individualized approach to meeting clients' personal and business insurance needs.

"We have discarded the old cookie-cutter, price-driven insurance model," said Thomas (Tom) Price, President. "Insurance customers should be able to choose the coverage that allows them to pursue their dreams and sleep well at night. We have found a way to give them this freedom with custom-designed insurance solutions, rather than 'pre-packaged' products."

Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa., and with new offices in Parsippany, N.J. and Ithaca, N.Y., the company has built a wide depth and breadth of relationships with leading national carriers that enable this flexibility. This allows them to combine and mold individual policies for:

Personal insurance—Home, auto/motorcycle, recreational vehicles and umbrella

Commercial—Vehicles, property, business and inland marine

Mortgage and lending—Portfolio reviews, and fix and flip

Incenter Insurance Solutions is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is serving clients on a national basis. In addition to Mr. Price, who is in Fort Washington, Craig Eagleson is spearheading U.S. outreach as Vice President of National Sales, working from Parsippany.

For more information, individuals can contact:

Corporate headquarters: 833-901-3980 or kim.ekker@incenterms.com

Parsippany, N.J. and Ithaca, N.Y. : 833-901-3980 or craig.eagleson@incenterms.com and: 833-901-3980 or

About Incenter Insurance Solutions

Incenter Insurance Solutions provides insurance services and solutions that help clients obtain coverage while advancing their personal or business goals. The firm's flexibility and partnerships with dozens of carriers enable them to custom-design solutions with creative precision. For more information, visit incenterinsurance.com.

Media Contact: Dawn Ringel, 267-620-8401 or dawn.ringel@incenterms.com

