CorEvitas, LLC and Inovalon Highlight Data Linkage Efficiencies at ISPOR

Panelists explore how connecting claims and clinical registry data lead to a better understanding of the patient journey

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOWIE, Md., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas, LLC, the built-for-purpose provider of real-world evidence, and Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, announce a joint educational symposium at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomic and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) annual meeting, being held in Washington, DC, from May 15-18, 2022.

The symposium, "Digging Deeper–Uncovering Expanded Patient Insights through Linked Data," will take place on May 16 and offer innovative methodologies to link applicable claims data with patient registry data as well as explore the benefits of leveraging multiple linked data sources. Panelists will describe the attributes of both data sources and offer specific examples of how novel insights have been derived from the unique combination of claims and patient registry data.

"We are linking best in class real-world data sets so biopharmaceutical organizations can better understand patients and physicians can optimize care of their patients," shared Heather von Allmen, Senior Director at CorEvitas and symposium panelist. "Combining claims data with patient registry data presents the patient's lived experience, from medication adherence and hospital visits to pharmacy refills and socioeconomic factors."

Claims data are widely used in health economics and outcomes research to better understand topics such as medication adherence and healthcare resource utilization. However, these data are limited, typically only including patient demographics, diagnoses, procedures, and pharmacy script data. CorEvitas' patient registry data capture clinical measures from both physicians and patients, including patient reported outcomes. By linking administrative claims data with clinical registry data, additional dimension is gained on both the patient journey and treatment experience.

"Stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem, including biopharmaceutical organizations, payers, and physicians are looking for a consolidated view of clinical measures, patient adherence, laboratory values, and economic outcomes to better understand the patient journey," said Scott Robinson, VP of Health Economics and Outcomes Research, a member of the Inovalon Insights team, and symposium panelist. "At ISPOR, we are excited to share use cases that demonstrate the benefits of combining applicable data sets and offer attendees practical strategies for gleaning new patient insights."

About CorEvitas

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose, gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas supports biopharmaceutical companies to demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, collecting data from almost 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas has supported post-approval safety commitments for multiple newly approved treatments in autoimmune diseases for both U.S. and European regulators. CorEvitas has built on its syndicated registry business with additional complementary capabilities over time. The Precision Medicine business advances the molecular understanding of disease and prognostic tools by pairing registry data with select biospecimens and 'omics data. The Patient Experience business complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. This includes the HealthUnlocked technology platform, which hosts over 1.5 million patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities and significantly expands the scope of patient experiential data. The Specialty EMR Data business has deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions and gives CorEvitas access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, including access to a leading retinal data set. CorEvitas is Headquartered in Waltham, MA and is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of "Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®." Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 594,000 clinical facilities, 348 million Americans, and 68 billion medical events. For more information, visit Inovalon's website.

