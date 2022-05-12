Colorado Students to Hear from Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Boulder, Colorado, will have an opportunity next week to hear from American and European astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The space-to-Earth call will air live at 12:05 p.m. EDT Monday, May 16, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut and Fairview High School graduate Jessica Watkins and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will answer prerecorded video questions. Participation in the downlink is part of an ongoing schoolwide event focusing on leadership and supports the goal of inspiring students to reach their full potentials and learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics opportunities.

While the downlink with Fairview High School students will be conducted virtually, students and staff will gather to watch the event in person at school. Media interested in covering the event should contact Fairview's Randy Barber at: 720-561-5823 or randy.barber@bvsd.org.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in STEM. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Near Space Network Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

