BHG Financial to Showcase Company Growth & Complete Product Ecosystem at LendIt Fintech 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 20 years, BHG Financial has grown exponentially, expanding from a working capital provider for healthcare professionals to a fully diversified fintech. BHG Financial now offers a complete product ecosystem that includes unsecured consumer loans, point-of-sale financing, lending-as-a-service solutions, regulatory consulting, SBA 7(a) services, consumer and business credit cards, venture capital, and more. These additions to the core business were significant factors in the company's rebrand from Bankers Healthcare Group to BHG Financial in late 2021, as well as the rebrand of its lending division, which will now deliver financial solutions as BHG Money.

Al Crawford, Chairman, Co-Founder, and CEO and Tyler Crawford, COO of BHG Financial (PRNewswire)

BHG expanded into these products by focusing on its three foundational anchors: an impressive and proven acquisition engine, differentiated analytics and technology, and an unparalleled funding and distribution marketplace.

You can expect to see many of these new products, brands, and features highlighted at the LendIt Fintech 2022 conference during a fireside chat featuring Al Crawford, Chairman, Co-Founder, and CEO and Tyler Crawford, COO of BHG Financial. The panel will be hosted by the Co-Founder of LendIt, Peter Renton.

"Embrace the Evolution: from Start-up to Diversified Fintech" will explore BHG Financial's transformation. The panel will cover how BHG, driven by world-class data and analytics, was able to evolve from a single product provider to a full suite of financial solutions to meet the needs of professionals and consumers nationwide—effectively turning a $25,000 investment into $3 billion in assets and $400 million in equity.

"We are proud to have reached a state in our company where we have the ability to step back and showcase the depth of all that BHG Financial offers," said Al Crawford, Chairman, Co-Founder, and CEO. "We started BHG over two decades ago to meet the needs of healthcare professionals, and through a dedication to technology, innovation, and partnerships, we have now expanded our services, business lines, and products to reach an entirely new level of consumers and partners."

To demonstrate the breadth of the company's achievements, products, and subsidiaries, BHG Financial has also released key milestones and business insights accrued over the last 12 months.

Financial & Business Milestones

Crossed the $11B mark in total financial solutions provided to date

Closed four ABS transactions, encompassing over $1.4B in consumer and commercial notes

Opened new offices in New York City , Atlanta , and Ft. Lauderdale

Reached the highest Calendar Year Net Income in company history in 2021 at $241 million , up 40% year over year

Grew the BHG Bank Network to 1,400+ banking institutions that have purchased a BHG loan

Product & Brand Milestones

Rebranded BHG's best-in-class commercial and consumer loan offerings as BHG Money

Founded NaluPay, a revolutionary point-of-sale financing platform built with the merchant in mind and powered by BHG's demonstrated history in analytics and technology

Debuted BHG Connect, a white-label, lending-as-a-service platform for banks, financial institutions, and fintechs to offer loans online with ease

Introduced BHG VC, an internal venture division focused on leveraging BHG's core competencies to support and grow innovative technology and finance companies

Employee & Talent Milestones

Saw a 102% increase in employee growth over the last 12 months

Welcomed new CTO and CISO positions to ensure the proper development and management of new technologies

Recognized by Fortune and Inc. as a best workplace for women, for millennials, and in New York State , respectively

LendIt Fintech 2022 will take place in New York City, May 25 to May 26. BHG Financial will be hosting the official Day-One Wrap Party and providing WIFI sponsorship to all LendIt participants.

About BHG Financial

Powered by data, analytics, and technology, BHG Financial is constantly pushing the limits of innovation to help its clients succeed.

BHG Financial's dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, and point-of-sale financing. Since 2001, the company has originated more than $11 billion in loans to top-quality borrowers, developed a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform for community and midsize banks, and created the largest community bank network in the country.

Nearly doubling in size since 2019, BHG Financial has experienced tremendous growth and continues to be recognized regionally and nationally as a Great Place to Work®, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Syracuse, NY.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG Financial on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Jasmine Heard

jheard@bhg-inc.com

BHG Financial at LendIt FinTech (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BHG Financial