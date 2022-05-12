ANNOUNCING THE 2022 U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS

20 of the Nation's Most Talented Artists, All YoungArts Award Winners, Receive High Honor Bestowed by the President of the United States
MIAMI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts congratulates the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, with special acknowledgement to the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts (full list below) who are YoungArts award winners and were nominated for the honor by YoungArts. The U.S. Presidential Scholars award—one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership qualities and community service—is presented on behalf of the President of the United States and honors up to 161 graduating high school seniors of high potential each year. Students who would like to be considered for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts must be YoungArts award winners. Applications for the 2023 YoungArts competition will open on June 7, 2022 at youngarts.org/competition.
Lauren Snelling, artistic director of YoungArts, said, "The 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts demonstrate both a dedication to academic achievement and a commitment to creativity in mediums spanning the visual, literary and performing arts. YoungArts is incredibly proud to celebrate these young artists today and to amplify their innovative perspectives as they grow to become the arbiters of our nation's cultural compass tomorrow."
"Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation's history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America's future is bright."
The 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are:
*Interviews can be facilitated, and images are available upon request.
Name
Hometown City, State
School
YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline
Ayana Askew
Norfolk, VA
Booker T. Washington Senior High School
Writing, 2022
Caroline Berthin
Miami, FL
Design and Architecture Senior High School
Visual Arts, 2022
Joshua Brown
Interlochen, MI
Interlochen Arts Academy
Theater, 2022
Quoc Bui
Fargo, ND
Interlochen Arts Academy
Visual Arts, 2021
Madeleine Case
Woodland Hills, CA
Viewpoint School
Writing, 2022
Zoe Goldemberg
Miami Beach, FL
Design and Architecture Senior High School
Design Arts, 2022
Grace Gramins
Bronxville, NY
Bronxville High School
Voice, 2022
Isabella Gueck
Grand Prairie, TX
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy
Voice, 2022
Anya Jiménez
Brooklyn, NY
Professional Performing Arts School
Writing, 2022
Maya Koenig
Arlington, VA
Washington-Liberty High School
Film, 2022
Stella Lei
Paoli, PA
Conestoga High School
Writing, 2022
Jordin MacKenzie
Leawood, KS
Blue Valley North High School
Voice, 2022
Tomek Marczewski
Dallas, TX
The St. Mark's School of Texas
Design Arts, 2022
Ella Reaugh
Lucas, TX
Lovejoy High School
Visual Arts, 2022
Eason Rytter
New York, NY
Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts
Theater, 2022
Malavika Singh
Salt Lake City, UT
West High School
Dance, 2022
Reva Srivastava
Fremont, CA
Mission San Jose High School
Dance, 2022
Miye Sugino
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
La Cañada High School
Visual Arts, 2022
Kailey Worontsoff
Wellington, FL
Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts
Dance, 2020
Sean Yu
Rye, NY
Rye High School
Classical Music, 2022
BECOMING A U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLAR IN THE ARTS The first step to becoming a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts is to apply to YoungArts, which is the nominating agency for this honor. To be eligible for the YoungArts program, applicants must be 15–18 years old or in high school grades 10–12. To be further considered for a nomination as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, applicants must be high school seniors and meet all of the U.S. Presidential Scholars requirements.
YoungArts award winners demonstrating excellence in the performing, visual or literary arts are selected annually through a blind adjudication process. This year, 720 YoungArts award winners were selected. In January, 157 Finalists from across the nation were invited to National YoungArts Week+, where they participated in a week of intensive virtual classes and workshops with internationally renowned artists.
During National YoungArts Week+, eligible participants are further evaluated, award levels are determined, and nominations are made for that year's U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates. After a rigorous selection process, YoungArts nominates 60 candidates for an invitation to apply to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Finally, the Commission on Presidential Scholars selects 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts each year.
For more information, visit youngarts.org, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Media Contacts:
Heike Dempster, YoungArts
hdempster@youngarts.org / 305.377.1140
Sara Ory, Polskin Arts
sara.ory@finnpartners.com/ 212.593.5815
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE YoungArts