ADP® Celebrates Key Partners and Continued Momentum at Its 4th Annual ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

Partners recognized for outstanding contributions and performance as ADP Marketplace expands client reach globally

ROSELAND, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced winners of several awards presented to key partners at the fourth annual ADP Marketplace Partner Summit. Held in Orlando, Florida, the event shared best practices, vision, client insights, technology roadmaps and more to help continue to advance the ADP Marketplace partner ecosystem. This year's Summit caps a strong year for ADP Marketplace with expansion into Europe with the launch of a marketplace in France, the formation of the first ADP Marketplace Partner Advisory Board, continued personalization, improved search and product recommendation through AI, and a new e-commerce in-product experience for ADP clients to discover and buy solutions directly from their ADP HCM platform experience.

"ADP Marketplace has been driven through our commitment to technology innovation"

"We are focused on innovating, expanding, and bringing digital solutions to our clients in a meaningful way. With the ever-changing needs of today's HR leaders, ADP is poised to provide new technology to our clients quickly and easily with choice and flexibility," said Anthony Maggio, Vice President and General Manager of ADP Marketplace. "In addition, our newly launched storefront in France enables ADP and our partners to continue to expand our client reach and better serve clients, globally."

This year, ADP is recognizing great partner contributions and performance with key awards including Top Closer, Rising Star, Best E-Commerce Solution, Sales Choice, Best Vertical Solution, Best Marketing and PR, Best Service and Support, and Top International Partner. Headlining the event, Globalization Partners will be honored as Partner of the Year, for the outstanding value they bring to clients.

ADP Marketplace Partner Award winners include:

Partner of the Year: Globalization Partners. The Partner of the Year award is presented to the partner that provides the greatest client contributions and increases to sales and volume.

Top Closer: GoodHire. The Top Closer award is presented to a partner with the best lead conversion rate, including both sales and free trial conversions.

Rising Star: ZayZoon. The Rising Star award recognizes the contributions, commitment and accomplishments of a partner who has joined ADP Marketplace within the past year.

Best E-Commerce Solution: OrgChart Now by OfficeWork Software. This award is given to a partner with the most e-commerce sales, as measured by number of units within ADP Marketplace, including free trials converted to purchase.

Sales Choice: HealthEquity. The Sales Choice award is given to a partner selected by the ADP sales team, based on the solutions that resonate most with ADP clients and prospects.

Best Vertical Solution: Points North and ClockShark. The Best Vertical Solution awards go to the partners that craft a vertically focused offering, drive relevant leads and successfully close leads within that vertical.

Best Marketing and PR: DailyPay. The Best Marketing and PR award is for the partner that produces exceptional marketing assets, such as case studies, thought leadership articles, blogs, external media coverage, social media programs and other efforts.

Best Service and Support: Modulus Data. The Best Service and Support Award is given to a partner that provides the best service and support to ADP clients.

Top International Partner: Elevo. The Top International Partner Award is given to a partner selected by the ADP Employer Services International (ESI) team, based on their integration, number of integrated clients, and potential for international expansion.

As the largest digital one-stop shop for people management solutions, ADP Marketplace enables employers to build a more flexible HR ecosystem based on solutions that fit their needs. With over 1.4 million unique visitors to our storefront, ADP Marketplace has processed over 10,000 transactions and processes 2 billion API calls per year. Clients can get access to key products from ADP and third-party providers like Globalization Partners, GoodHire, ZayZoon, OfficeWork Software, HealthEquity, Points North, ClockShark, DailyPay, Modulus Data, Elevo, and more. ADP Marketplace is home to over 800 solutions globally, from more than 275 unique partners, with apps serving many vertical markets with solutions for compliance and consulting, recruiting and onboarding, time and labor management, financial wellness, benefits, and much more. Users can browse by industry or solution category to find apps that help solve their biggest challenges and through our AI and machine learning, we help clients discover best-fit solutions by serving personalized product recommendations.

Along with the Partner Awards, this year's event marked the launch of the newly formed Partner Advisory Board, a group of 12 partner representatives who will serve as the voice of ADP Marketplace partners. The board will help shape our roadmap, pilot new features, and provide valuable insights for strategic planning.

"The growth of ADP Marketplace has been driven through our commitment to technology innovation and a strong connection between ADP and our global marketplace partners," said Chris D'Ambrosio, Chief Strategy Officer at ADP. "ADP Marketplace delivers a critical client need with the ability to integrate with solutions from ADP and our partners, enabling a more seamless experience, both for their organization and for their employees."

Forrester Research recognized ADP Marketplace as "…a strong choice for anything related to HR, especially adjacent to ADP." The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Marketplaces, Q1 2022 report identifies ADP as strong performer and said "ADP is a giant in HR, with hundreds of thousands of clients. Its marketplace is very much designed to serve these customers, with a smaller, but highly relevant, set of applications."

ADP Marketplace helps companies of all sizes effortlessly integrate best-of-breed HR solutions from ADP and third-party partners with their ADP platform, all with the simplicity of single sign-on, single data input and single billing. By building a highly customized, fully integrated HCM ecosystem, businesses can simplify HR processes, eliminate manual and duplicative data entry, and free up valuable time to focus on strategic initiatives while taking care of their people.

To learn more about ADP Marketplace, visit apps.adp.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADP, Inc.