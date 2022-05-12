AbbVie to Showcase Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline During the 2022 ASCO and EHA Annual Congresses

AbbVie will present 46 abstracts for six investigational and approved medicines across eight cancer types

A five-year update from the CLL14 Phase 3 VENCLYXTO ® /VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) and obinutuzumab in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) will be presented at EHA

Nine abstracts showing results from ongoing trials studying investigational epcoritamab will be presented at both meetings

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will present 46 abstracts across eight types of cancer during the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (June 3-7) and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress (June 9-17).

"AbbVie continues working to transform the standards of care for cancer treatments as a result of our commitment to patients, innovation and partnerships," said Mohamed Zaki, M.D., Ph.D., vice president and global head of oncology development, AbbVie. "The data being presented at ASCO and EHA will provide a look at our continued research advancements in cancer across our expanding oncology portfolio and pipeline."

During both meetings, AbbVie will present nine abstracts evaluating epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, including data from multiple arms of the ongoing phase 1b/2 EPCORE™ NHL-2 clinical trial, evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in combination with standard-of-care therapies for the treatment of various types of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Additionally, data will be presented from the Phase 2 REFINE study of investigational compound navitoclax + ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-treatment-naïve patients with myelofibrosis.

At this year's ASCO annual meeting AbbVie will be presenting on its solid tumor research with data from telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) in non-small cell lung cancer.

During the EHA Congress, the five-year update from the CLL14 trial of a combined regimen of venetoclax + obinutuzumab versus obinutuzumab + chlorambucil comparing the efficacy and safety in participants with untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) will be presented.

Details about presentations are as follows:

The ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting abstracts are available here.

The EHA 2022 Congress abstracts are available here.

*Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' broad oncology collaboration.

**Lemzoparlimab is investigational and being developed through a comprehensive clinical development plan for hematologic malignancies and solid tumor in collaboration with AbbVie and I-Mab.

***Use of venetoclax in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.

About Ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®)

IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) is a once-daily oral medication that is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie Company and Janssen Biotech, Inc. IMBRUVICA® blocks the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) protein, which is needed by normal and abnormal B cells, to multiply and spread.1,2 By blocking BTK, IMBRUVICA may help move abnormal B cells out of their nourishing environments in the lymph nodes, bone marrow, and other organs.3

IMBRUVICA® is approved in more than 100 countries and has been used to treat more than 250,000 patients worldwide. There are more than 50 company-sponsored clinical trials, including 18 ongoing or completed Phase 3 studies, over 11 years evaluating the efficacy and safety of IMBRUVICA®.

IMBRUVICA® was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2013, and today is indicated for adult patients in six disease areas, including five hematologic cancers. These include adults with CLL/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with or without 17p deletion (del17p) and adults with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), as well as adult patients with previously treated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)*, adult patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who require systemic therapy and have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy*, as well as adult patients with previously treated chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy.4

*Accelerated approval was granted for MCL and MZL based on overall response rate. Continued approval for MCL and MZL may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Since 2019, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), recommends ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®) as a preferred regimen for first-line treatment of CLL/SLL, with Category 1 status for previously untreated patients without del17p. Additionally, IMBRUVICA® is a preferred treatment regimen for previously untreated patients with del17p. Since January 2020, the NCCN Guidelines recommend IMBRUVICA® as a category 2A preferred regimen for the treatment of relapsed/refractory MCL. Since September 2020, the NCCN Guidelines recommend IMBRUVICA® with or without rituximab as a Category 1 preferred regimen for both untreated and previously treated WM patients.

For more information, visit www.IMBRUVICA.com.

*Accelerated approval was granted for the MCL and MZL indications based on overall response rate. Continued approval for MCL and MZL may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

About VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax)6

VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) is a first-in-class medicine that selectively binds and inhibits the B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein. In some blood cancers, BCL-2 prevents cancer cells from undergoing their natural death or self-destruction process, called apoptosis. VENCLXEXTA/VENCLYXTO targets the BCL-2 protein and works to help restore the process of apoptosis.

VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S. Together, the companies are committed to BCL-2 research and to studying venetoclax in clinical trials across several blood cancers. Venetoclax is approved in more than 80 countries, including the U.S.

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response towards target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B-cells and induces T cell mediated killing of CD20+ cells.9 Epcoritamab was developed with selective, silencing mutations that may limit, systemic non-specific activity.10 CD20 is expressed on B-cells and a clinically validated therapeutic target in many B-cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.11,12 Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' broad oncology collaboration.

About Lemzoparlimab

Lemzoparlimab is investigational and being developed through a comprehensive clinical development plan for hematologic malignancies and solid tumor in collaboration with AbbVie and I-Mab.

About Navitoclax

Navitoclax is an investigational, oral BCL-XL/BCL-2 inhibitor. The BCL-2 family of proteins are known regulators of the apoptosis pathway.13 Navitoclax is not approved by any regulatory authority. Its safety and efficacy are under evaluation as part of ongoing Phase 2 and registrational Phase 3 studies.

AbbVie is currently recruiting for two Phase 3 trials of navitoclax (TRANSFORM-1 and TRANSFORM-2) in combination with ruxolitinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis that will enroll more than 500 patients. The company anticipates pivotal trial readouts and regulatory submission for navitoclax in 2023.

About Telisotuzumab Vedotin

Teliso-V is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting c-Met, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is overexpressed in tumors including NSCLC. Teliso-V is not approved by any regulatory authority and its safety and efficacy are under evaluation.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potentially breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

