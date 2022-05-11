Viachem Announces Partnership With Honest Origins

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viachem Ltd. is excited to announce its new partnership with clean ingredient manufacturer Honest Origins. A year in the making, this manufacturer-distributor alliance will provide Viachem with tremendous manufacturing capabilities within the clean-label food, beverage, and nutritional market.

Sourced and processed in North America, Honest Origins' ingredients are always natural and non-GMO. Their in-house Terra™ brand product lines include protein concentrates and specialty flours derived from pulse sources. Pea protein concentrate, chickpea flour, black bean flour and rice flower are just a few Terra products that Viachem will distribute. They will also accommodate specialty formulations and blends for several of the Terra products.

Food, beverage, and nutritional manufacturers have an opportunity to benefit from the domestic production, short lead times, and industry-leading product quality that this partnership will provide. Viachem's customers can also expect complete visibility in supply chains.

"Honest Origins' farm-to-shelf mentality along with USA manufacturing is a tremendous asset to our product offering and those looking for clean label alternative ingredients," said Bob Wills, Director of Sales—Food, Beverage & Nutrition at Viachem.

"With Viachem's outstanding market research, unmatched distribution and customer service capabilities, Honest Origins is proud to sign Viachem as the distributor for our Terra brand product line," said Kevin Somerville, Director of Business Development at Honest Origins.

As gluten-free and clean label initiatives in the food and beverage space continue to grow, Viachem believes that the opportunities are endless.

To learn more about this partnership, please email info@viacheminc.com or info@honestorigins.com.

About Viachem

Viachem, Ltd. is Where Chemistry Delivers Results. A leading sales and marketing distribution company, Viachem strives to be the go-to choice for chemical suppliers and North American manufacturers utilizing those elements who desire sales growth and reliable distribution of chemicals and ingredients through our unique sales model, elements of inside and skill-based sales, technical expertise, responsible distribution and market transparency. Located in the Dallas metroplex, Viachem was founded in 2006 and is a member of the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD).

