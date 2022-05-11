U.S. News & World Report Names 117 Enlivant Communities to Best Senior Living 2022-2023 Ratings

Enlivant is honored to receive the highest number of recognitions in the Best Assisted Living category

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlivant is proud to announce 117 communities were recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Senior Living Community in the categories of Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care. Enlivant has the highest number of recognitions in the Best Assisted Living category reinforcing their leadership in the industry and commitment to helping seniors thrive.

U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

"We are honored and proud to have 117 communities named to this inaugural list and to receive the highest number of recognitions in the Best Assisted Living category," said Dan Guill, CEO of Enlivant. "This feedback from residents and family members acknowledges our team's hard work and dedication to our mission of enriching lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities."

The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

Enlivant recently became the first senior living organization to achieve the WELL Health-Safety rating for its entire portfolio, recognizing their ongoing commitment to support the health and safety of everyone who walks through their doors.

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology .

To view the 117 communities who were recognized, visit www.enlivant.com.

About Enlivant

Since 1981, Enlivant has delivered a pioneering approach to senior living designed to give their residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they thrive in mind, body, and soul. With more than 200 communities across the United States and more than 7000 residents, the company strives to be the nation's most trusted senior living provider. Enlivant is a certified "Great Places to Work" for three years in a row and is the first senior living portfolio to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating, recognizing their ongoing commitment to support the health and safety of everyone who walks through their doors. Learn more at www.enlivant.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

