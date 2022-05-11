Thousands of nurses to assemble For National Nurses March, peaceful demonstration, and rally in washington DC - may 12, 2022

Grassroots Organization Releases Updated Itinerary for Historic Event during National Nurses Week

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A rapidly growing independent organization of nurses, National Nurses March, invites healthcare professionals and supporters to join thousands of nurses in Washington, DC this Thursday, for a historic march up Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, with a rally and program to follow at Audi Field. The grassroots organization released the itinerary for the events occurring the last day of National Nurses Week: Thursday, May 12, 2022:

8:00am EDT – Assemble and demonstrate at 1600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. (in front of the White House)

9:00am EDT – Begin march up Pennsylvania Ave. towards the Capitol

11:00am EDT – Rally at Audi Field – 100 Potomac Ave. SW, Washington, DC 20024

Speakers, Performers, and Sponsors Announced

Several special guests will be in attendance for the May 12 event. Jake Dodds will perform music at Audi Field.

Additionally, a special guest will speak and offer support along the march route at Third Street, near the Capitol.

National Nurses March is proud to have partnered with a new event sponsor, Hydreight, a mobile hydration resource that provides IV infusions and other medical services.

Media Welcome:

NNM will be available for a press conference on May 11, the evening prior to the march. Reporters are welcome to meet the NNM leadership team for interviews at 7pm May 11, at Royal Sonesta Washington DC, Dupont Circle 2121 P Street NW, Washington, DC 20037

Since its inception in January 2022, the National Nurses March (NNM) organization has accrued more than 200,000 members on its Facebook group. The NNM aims to achieve four key objectives:

Fair realistic wages; including no caps

Safe staffing (nurse to patient) ratios

No violence against healthcare workers

Change the culture of the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession

NNM supports several bills in Congress including H.R.3165/S.1567, the Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety & Quality Care Act, and H.R. 1195, the Workplace Violence Prevention bill for Health Care and Social Service Workers.

Honor Nurses During National Nurses Week – There is Still Time to Get Involved!

"What better way to honor nurses during National Nurses Week, than to support nurses' needs for safer workplaces, fair wages, and eliminating discrimination and criminalization in the nursing profession?" said Ashley Hughes, RN, co-organizer of the NNM.

"The mission of the National Nurses March is to enable nurses to provide quality care without worrying about being overworked, underpaid, or hurt by violence on the job," said Veronica Marshall, founder of National Nurses March. The NNM welcomes participants, volunteers, donors, and corporate sponsors to get involved this week:

About National Nurses March (NNM):

National Nurses March is a proprietary, grassroots organization formed in January 2022 by Veronica Marshall of Montgomery, AL. Co-organizers and fellow officers include Ashley Hughes in NC, Justin Riney in MI, and Najja Williams of TX. NNM is autonomous, independent and not affiliated with any other healthcare organization or association. NNM has applied for 501(c)3 status. Visit www.nationalnursesmarch.org.

