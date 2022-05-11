Thousands Convene for Asembia's Pharmacy Summit In Las Vegas

Event Links Industry Leaders to Critical Role at Center of Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asembia's 2022 Specialty Pharmacy Summit achieved record attendance, highlighting the conference's critical role to convene industry leaders and discuss better ways to care for the most complex patients. By convening in one place over four days, more than 6,000 registered attendees at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas were able to network and discuss ways to improve patient care, health outcomes and access to life-saving complex medications. Attendees represented stakeholders along with senior leaders from more than 1,000 organizations including pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, PBMs, consultants, policy makers and other aspects of healthcare.

Asembia Logo (PRNewsfoto/Asembia) (PRNewswire)

"Each year, we are pleased to provide a leading forum that elevates the industry and allows those who attend to connect and generate solutions that positively impact patient care."

"The response we had for our 2022 Summit is incredible," Asembia president Robert Irene said of the event held on May 2-5. "Each year, we are pleased to provide a leading forum that elevates the industry and allows those who attend to connect and generate solutions that positively impact patient care."

To be sure, the size and scale of the conference reflects the ultimate impact the specialty pharmacy industry has taken and its critical role at the center of the pharmacy ecosystem. Along with continuing education sessions throughout the four-day event, keynote sessions and panels among the more than 150 speakers put a spotlight on the importance of the meeting to specialty pharmacy but healthcare providers and patients as well.

"Just even 10 years ago, specialty pharmacy was still novel as an idea – there was just a handful of individuals," Rina Shah, Group Vice President of Pharmacy Operations and Services at Walgreens told several thousand attendees during last week's conference general sessions.

"Even if we look at this conference, it wasn't as many people that attended the conference a couple of years ago to where we are at today," Shah continued. "And what I look at in the future is specialty pharmacy is just pharmacy. This is what's going to really dictate how we care for our most complex patients."

On the Pharmacy Leadership Panel, Shah and industry peers who oversee specialty pharmacy at CVS Health, OptumRx and Humana stressed the importance of how we deliver complex treatments to patients and consider cost-effective ways to improve health outcomes and ensure access to these life-saving prescription medications that now account for more than half of most employers and health plans budget for drugs. And former Food and Drug Administrator Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Dr. Adam J. Fein, CEO of Drug Channels Institute discussed the current and future pipeline of specialized drugs and the impact they will have on patients and the industry.

"Planning for next year's Summit, which will be held April 30 – May 4, 2023 at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas, is already underway," Irene continued. "We look forward to continuing the tradition of providing informative speakers, unparalleled networking opportunities, insightful business sessions, interactive exhibits and much more."

About Asembia

Asembia is a leading provider of business solutions for specialty pharmaceuticals. The company collaborates with thousands of member pharmacies, manufacturer partners, prescribers, and other industry stakeholders to deliver solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical channel. Through shared business programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to positively impacting the patient journey. Asembia is also the host of the industry's foremost annual meeting of specialty pharmacy stakeholders. For more information, visit www.asembia.com

Media Contact:

Chris Benz

1-973-564-8004

chris.benz@asembia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asembia