Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid results in the first quarter in which we grew our investment portfolio, maintained net asset value, covered the dividend, and generated $3.4 million of realized gains. In particular, core and GAAP net investment income covered our first quarter regular dividend of $0.28 per share. In April, in addition to our regular dividend of $0.28 per quarter in the aggregate, our Board of Directors declared an additional aggregate dividend of $0.06 for the second quarter. These dividends total $0.34 per share in the aggregate for the second quarter and are payable in increments of $0.1133 for each of May, June and July. Our portfolio at fair value increased by $65 million, ending the quarter at $838 million."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)













Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended





Q1-22

Q1-21

















Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

















Net investment income

$5.51 $0.28

$5.06 $0.26

















Core net investment income (1)

5.75 0.29

5.38 0.28

















Net realized gains on investments

3.46 0.18

0.46 0.02

















Net realized loss on foreign currency

(0.01) (0.00)

- -

















Loss on debt extinguishment

- -

(0.54) (0.03)

















Total realized income(2)

8.96 0.46

4.98 0.25

















Distributions

(5.46) (0.28)

(4.87) (0.25)

















Net unrealized (depreciation)













appreciation on investments

(3.72) (0.19)

0.12 0.01

















Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation













on investments in taxable subsidiaries

(0.02) (0.00)

(0.17) (0.01)

















Net increase in net assets resulting













from operations

$5.22 0.27

$4.94 0.25

















Weighted average shares outstanding

19,517,761

19,486,003







(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

















($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)





























As of

As of















March 31,

December 31,















2022

2021











Investments at fair value

$838.0

$772.9











Total assets

$866.7

$821.3











Net assets

$285.0

$285.1











Shares outstanding

19,532,519

19,517,595











Net asset value per share

$14.59

$14.61































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended













March 31,

March 31,















2022

2021

































New investments

$74.5

$93.4











Repayments of investments

(10.0)

(33.6)











Net activity

$64.5

$59.8





















































As of

As of















March 31,

December 31,















2022

2021

























Number of portfolio company investments

78

73 Number of debt investments

64

55









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)







Cash

7.4%

7.4% Payment-in-kind ("PIK')

0.2%

0.2% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.4% Total

8.0%

8.0%









Weighted average yield on total investments (4)







Cash

6.9%

6.9% Payment-in-kind ("PIK')

0.2%

0.2% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.4% Total

7.5%

7.5%































(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 totaled $15.5 million and $14.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, totaled $10.0 million and $8.9 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.5 million and $3.0 million, there were no income incentive fees for both periods, capital gains incentive fees (reversal) totaled ($0.0) million and $0.1 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $4.9 million and $4.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.3 million and $0.2 million and other expenses totaled $0.8 million for both periods.

Net investment income was $5.5 million and $5.1 million, or $0.28 and $0.26 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 of 19,517,761 and 19,486,003, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee reversal of ($0.0) million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the decrease in net realized and unrealized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S GAAP measure that excludes these accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $5.8 million, or $0.29 per share; and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $5.4 million, or $0.28 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, of ($3.7) million and $0.1 million, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company had realized gains of $3.5 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $5.2 million and $4.9 million, or $0.27 and $0.25 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 of 19,517,761 and 19,486,003, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $250.0 million on a committed basis. As of March 31, 2022 and 2021, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $205.5 million and $177.3 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, our operating activities used cash of $62.9 million primarily in connection with purchases and origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $43.4 million, primarily from proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures and net borrowings on our Credit Facility.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, our operating activities used cash of $57.1 million, primarily in connection with the purchase and origination of new portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $69.0 million, due to the issuance of our 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 offset by the repayment of our 5.75% fixed-rate notes due 2022 and net repayments on our Credit Facility.

Distributions

During the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.28 per share and $0.25 per share ($5.5 million and $4.9 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

On January 5, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP, an existing portfolio company. On March 31, 2022, we invested an additional $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On February 1, 2022, we invested $6.2 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of BLP Buyer, Inc., a distributor of lifting solutions. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On February 7, 2022, we invested $5.4 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver and $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Service Minds Company, LLC, a provider of residential electrical services.

On February 10, 2022, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On February 15, 2022, we invested £10.0 million pounds sterling ($13.5 million dollars) in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of a provider of Oracle-focused IT services. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On February 24, 2022, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of BDS Solutions Intermediateco, LLC, a leading provider of outsourced marketing services.

On March 1, 2022, we received $3.9 million in full realization on the equity of Mobile Acquisition Holdings, LP, resulting in a $3.4 million realized gain.

On March 16, 2022, we invested $9.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver and $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Exigo, LLC, a software platform for direct selling organizations. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On March 22, 2022, we invested $5.0 million in the second lien term loan of TFH Reliability, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On March 22, 2022, we invested $12.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver and $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Axis Portable Air, LLC, an air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment rental company. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the preferred equity of the company.

On March 31, 2022, we invested $7.5 million in the first lien term loan of Credit Connection, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On March 31, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the convertible term loan of Venbrook Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

Events Subsequent to March 31, 2022

On April 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Cancos Tile & Stone LLC, a regional distributor, seller, and custom fabricator of high-end ceramic and stone tile products and accessories. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On April 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Tilley Chemical Company, Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals, oils, and lubricants into the food & beverage, lubricants, flavor and fragrances, personal care, and other chemicals end-markets.

On April 4, 2022, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Microbe Formulas LLC, a provider of dietary supplements and other natural solutions for detox and gut health.

On April 7, 2022, we received $1.3 million in full realization on the equity of Energy Labs Holding Corp., resulting in a $0.7 million realized gain.

On April 15, 2022, we invested $6.6 million in the first lien term loan of Anne Lewis Strategies, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On April 15, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Pure TopCo, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On April 25, 2022 we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of SQAD, LLC for total proceeds of $14.1 million. We also received $2.4 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.1 million realized gain.

On April 29, 2022, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver and $0.1 million in the delayed draw term loan of Florachem Holdings, LLC, a distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of May 11, 2022 was $204.1 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of May 11, 2022 was $290.0 million.

ATM Program

Since March 31, 2022, the Company issued 13,416 shares under the ATM Program, for gross proceeds of $0.2 million and underwriting and other expenses of less than $0.1 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued in the ATM Program subsequent to March 31, 2022 was $14.01. The Advisor agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees and expenses to the extent the issuance of shares would be dilutive in nature. As such, the Advisor reimbursed the Company less than $0.1 which resulted in net proceeds of $0.2 million, or $14.61 per share.

Distributions Declared

On April 19, 2022, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of April 2022, May 2022 and June 2022 as follows:

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share 4/19/2022

4/28/2022

4/29/2022

5/13/2022

$ 0.0933 4/19/2022

5/26/2022

5/27/2022

6/15/2022

$ 0.0933 4/19/2022

6/29/2022

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$ 0.0933

On April 19, 2022, our board of directors declared a supplemental monthly distribution for each of April 2022, May 2022 and June 2022 as follows:

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share 4/19/2022

4/28/2022

4/29/2022

5/13/2022

$ 0.02 4/19/2022

5/26/2022

5/27/2022

6/15/2022

$ 0.02 4/19/2022

6/29/2022

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$ 0.02

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM, Central Daylight Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 220-8451 (domestic). Use passcode 2120806. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Friday, May 20, 2022 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 2120806. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





















March 31,









2022

December 31,



(Unaudited)

2021 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value













(amortized cost of $853,845,723 and $785,005,957, respectively) $ 837,991,490

$ 772,873,326

Cash and cash equivalents

24,630,783



44,174,856

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

558,621



536,105

Interest receivable

2,764,672



2,944,599

Other receivables

50,495



54,752

Deferred tax asset

130,121



151,278

Deferred offering costs

41,369



14,888

Prepaid expenses

502,255



512,214



Total Assets $ 866,669,806

$ 821,262,018 LIABILITIES











Notes payable $ 98,213,123

$ 98,102,973

Credit Facility payable

203,707,297



175,451,116

SBA-guaranteed debentures

264,412,047



244,615,903

Dividends payable

2,213,037



1,171,059

Management fees payable

3,946,938



3,454,225

Income incentive fees payable

749,130



1,749,130

Capital gains incentive fees payable

3,345,934



3,388,151

Interest payable

838,418



3,693,662

Unearned revenue

466,995



529,726

Administrative services payable

404,688



386,368

Income tax payable

2,514,202



3,269,514

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

821,596



338,958



Total Liabilities $ 581,633,405

$ 536,150,785

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets $ 285,036,401

$ 285,111,233 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares













authorized; 19,532,519 and 19,517,595 issued and outstanding,













respectively) $ 19,533

$ 19,518

Paid-in capital

274,726,776



274,559,121

Accumulated undistributed surplus

10,290,092



10,532,594



Net Assets $ 285,036,401

$ 285,111,233



Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 866,669,806

$ 821,262,018



Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.59

$ 14.61

















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





















For the

For the





three three





months ended months ended





March 31, March 31,





2022 2021











INVESTMENT INCOME











Interest income $ 15,116,951

$ 13,512,777

Other income

377,453



475,087



Total Investment Income $ 15,494,404

$ 13,987,864 OPERATING EXPENSES











Management fees $ 3,492,713

$ 2,963,861

Valuation fees

139,588



128,353

Administrative services expenses

474,318



453,389

Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees

(42,217)



83,281

Professional fees

312,062



268,965

Directors' fees

96,500



91,500

Insurance expense

124,507



117,507

Interest expense and other fees

4,891,597



4,323,478

Income tax expense

279,417



239,981

Other general and administrative expenses

211,736



256,918



Total Operating Expenses $ 9,980,221

$ 8,927,233



Net Investment Income $ 5,514,183

$ 5,060,631

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated













investments $ 3,458,090

$ 462,228

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation $ (7,350)

$ —

Loss on debt extinguishment $ —

$ (539,250)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation













on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ (3,721,602)

$ 121,983

Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation













on investments $ (21,157)

$ (167,804)



Net Increase in Net Assets















Resulting from Operations $ 5,222,164

$ 4,937,788



Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.26



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting















from Operations Per Share—basic and diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.25



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock















Outstanding—basic and diluted

19,517,761



19,486,003



Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.25



















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS



























































Common Stock









Accumulated









Number



Par



Paid-in



undistributed









of shares



value



capital



surplus (deficit)



Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2020 19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (2,685,504)

$ 273,360,649 Net investment income -



-



-



5,060,631



5,060,631 Net realized gain on non-controlled,



























non-affiliated investments -



-



-



462,228



462,228 Loss on debt extinguishment

















(539,250)



(539,250) Net change in unrealized appreciation on



























non-controlled, non-affiliated investments -



-



-



121,983



121,983 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation



























on investments -



-



-



(167,804)



(167,804) Distributions from net investment income -



-



-



(4,869,552)



(4,869,552) Balances at March 31, 2021 19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (2,617,268)

$ 273,428,885



























Balances at December 31, 2021 19,517,595

$ 19,518

$ 274,559,121

$ 10,532,594

$ 285,111,233 Net investment income -



-



-



5,514,183



5,514,183 Net realized gain on non-controlled,



























non-affiliated investments -



-



-



3,458,090



3,458,090 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation -



-



-



(7,350)



(7,350) Net change in unrealized depreciation on



























non-controlled, non-affiliated investments -



-



-



(3,721,602)



(3,721,602) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation



























on investments -



-



-



(21,157)



(21,157) Distributions from net investment income -



-



-



(5,464,666)



(5,464,666) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 14,924



15



167,655



-



167,670 Balances at March 31, 2022 19,532,519

$ 19,533

$ 274,726,776

$ 10,290,092

$ 285,036,401































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





















For the

For the





three three





months ended months ended





March 31, March 31,





2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities









Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 5,222,164

$ 4,937,788

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets













from operations to net cash used in operating activities:













Purchases of investments

(74,535,403)



(93,290,837)



Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

10,008,127



33,473,269



Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments

3,721,602



(121,983)



Increase in investments due to PIK

(330,111)



(118,329)



Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(546,806)



(521,051)



Deferred tax provision

21,157



167,804



Amortization of loan structure fees

133,262



114,583



Amortization of deferred financing costs

83,670



122,460



Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures

283,144



233,814



Net realized gain on investments

(3,458,090)



(455,560)



Loss on debt extinguishment

—



539,250

Changes in other assets and liabilities













Increase in interest receivable

179,927



37,231



Increase in other receivables

4,257



—



Increase in prepaid expenses

9,959



30,873



Increase (decrease) in management fees payable

492,713



(861,461)



Decrease in income incentive fees payable

(1,000,000)



(559,161)



(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

(42,217)



83,281



Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable

18,320



(2,486)



Decrease in interest payable

(2,855,244)



(318,658)



Decrease in unearned revenue

(62,731)



(48,202)



Decrease in income tax payable

(755,312)



(632,039)



Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

482,638



137,090 Net Cash Used In Operating Activities $ (62,924,974)

$ (57,052,324) Cash flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock $ 221,176

$ —



Sales load for commons stock issued

(3,137)



—



Offering costs paid for common stock issued

(50,369)



—



Stockholder distributions paid

(4,422,688)



(3,246,365)



Repayment of Notes

—



(48,875,000)



Proceeds from issuance of Notes

—



100,000,000



Financing costs paid on Notes

—



(2,238,553)



Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures

20,000,000



33,500,000



Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures

(487,000)



(1,615,725)



Financing costs paid on Credit facility

(25,881)



—



Borrowings under Credit Facility

57,388,800



113,300,000



Repayments of Credit Facility

(29,240,000)



(121,800,000) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 43,380,901

$ 69,024,357 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (19,544,073)

$ 11,972,033

Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period

44,174,856



18,477,602 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 24,630,783

$ 30,449,635 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense $ 7,216,009

$ 4,166,438

Income and excise tax paid

1,034,730



870,000

Increase in dividends payable

1,041,978



1,623,187

Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs

26,481



(90,000)

Gain on conversion of equity investment

—



6,668

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)







Quarter

Quarter



ended

ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Net investment income $5,514,183

$5,060,631

Capital gains incentive fee (42,217)

83,281

Income tax expense 279,417

239,981 Core net investment income $5,751,383

$5,383,893









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $0.28

$0.26 Core net investment income per share $0.29

$0.28











Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)







Quarter

Quarter



ended

ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Net investment income $5,514,183

$5,060,631

Net realized gain on investments 3,458,090

462,228

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation (7,350)

—

Loss on debt extinguishment —

(539,250) Total Realized Net Investment Income $8,964,923

$4,983,609









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $0.28

$0.26 Realized net investment income per share $0.46

$0.25











