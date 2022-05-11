SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Grab Holdings Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GRAB; GRABW

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRAB; GRABW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-03277, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Grab securities between August 2, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Grab securities during the Class Period, you have until May 16, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Grab offers a superapp that operates primarily across the deliveries, mobility, and digital financial services sectors in Southeast Asia.

On December 1, 2021, Grab became a public entity via a business combination with Altimeter Growth Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

Between late 2019 and early 2020, a novel strain of the coronavirus disease, commonly referred to as COVID-19, became an ongoing global pandemic, with the outbreak first identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus quickly spread to other countries, including the U.S., prompting state, federal, and private parties to enact various health and safety measures to halt the spread of the disease, which has since claimed millions of lives.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Grab had overstated its post-business combination business and financial prospects; (2) that, notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Grab's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included increased driver supply demand; (3) that Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (4) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (5) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 3, 2022, at 7:01 a.m. Eastern, over two years into the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Grab disclosed that its fourth quarter revenues had declined 44% from the previous quarter and reported a $1.1 billion loss for the quarter. Grab's Chief Financial Officer attributed the poor financial results to "invest[ing] heavily" in driver incentives and stated that it would take one or two quarters "to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.95, or 37.3%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

