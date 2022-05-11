Serviceaide Introduces Asset Discovery Expert to Automate Discovery of Networked IT Assets and Their Dependencies

Powerful, Lightweight Software Solution Simplifies Discovery So Companies Have Visibility and Control of All Assets Across Their Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviceaide, Inc. , a global provider of intelligent IT and enterprise service management solutions, today introduced Asset Discovery Expert (ADE), a powerful, lightweight agentless software solution that provides instant visibility and control of all technology assets across networks. ADE helps IT organizations reduce costs and risks associated with security management, compliance and change management.

Faster to deploy and less intrusive than other asset discovery options, ADE discovers networked assets (computers, routers, printers, services, etc.), along with their details, such as OS, installed software, hardware configurations, hardware and software versions, and their dependencies.

Asset discovery is critical for effective IT management. It provides much needed visibility and control over IT infrastructure to reduce asset risks, lower infrastructure and management costs and improve performance and compliance.

ADE will be available as a standalone product and as an add-on, integrated solution to Serviceaide's various ITSM platforms. The product is immediately available to customers of the Serviceaide Point of Business (POB) service management platform and also will be made available to customers of its Intelligent Service Management (ISM) platform. The technology is already in use on the Serviceaide ChangeGear ITSM platform.

"Our customers wanted an asset discovery solution that is easy to implement and use, but powerful and effective," said Bill Guinn, Chief Technology Officer of Serviceaide. "We've delivered that solution in ADE. Our agentless software provides exactly what our customers need to automate discovery and gain deep visibility into their corporate networks and IT infrastructures. It is easy install and integrate with our CMDB and full asset management lifecycle solution."

ADE can run within both domain networks and isolated networks. The discovered assets are automatically populated into a Configuration Management Database (CMDB) so they can be easily managed. ADE flags any changes made to networked assets, maintaining an accurate and up-to-date view. The solution simplifies security policy enforcement, usage monitoring, capacity planning, maintenance scheduling, accurate financial amortization and auditing, and the tracking of changes to assets to identify reliability issues and improve end of life and warranty management.

