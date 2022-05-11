Rockstar Energy Drink Debuts its First-Ever Hispanic Equity Campaign

"Poder Para Mi Gente" with Vic Blends Celebrates the New Generation of Hispanic Fusionistas

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a long-standing commitment to celebrating the Hispanic community, Rockstar Energy Drink today unveiled its new ad campaign, "Poder Para Mi Gente (Power for My People)," a platform designed to empower a new generation of hustlers who work hard to give back to their local communities. This first-ever Hispanic equity campaign for the brand spotlights young Hispanics inspired by their heritage and embodies Rockstar Energy's hustle mentality.

"This is a huge moment for Rockstar Energy Drink, which has a long heritage of creating beverages that Hispanics love. With this campaign, we applaud those who work tirelessly for their success and give back to their communities to help them succeed," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "This is only the beginning for the brand as we continue to explore innovative ways to expand the energy category and support local communities."

"Poder Para Mi Gente," directed by Rocio Crudo, features Victor Fontanez, professionally known as Vic Blends, who rose to popularity by cutting hair in exchange for good conversation. A hustler himself, Vic Blends took his passion for cutting hair in his mother's garage to become one of the industry's most renowned barbers. Vic now uses his platform to give back to his community through his philanthropic efforts, including Vic Blends Academy, an online curriculum educating on barbering techniques and tips for succeeding in the industry.

"My parents taught me at a very early age how important hard work is if you are going to turn your dreams into a reality," Vic Blends says. "I'm continually inspired by my Latino community and want to celebrate their success stories and journeys, so I partnered with Rockstar Energy. I hope this campaign reminds the community that anything can be achieved when we uplift and work together."

Alma, Rockstar Energy's Hispanic creative agency, was inspired to take a documentary-style approach to the campaign.

Alongside the new campaign, Rockstar Energy is launching the new Rockstar Punched Aguas Frescas, an energetic take on a mercado classic. The latest addition is available in two bold, fruit-forward flavors inspired by the freshness found in aguas frescas - combining Hispanic tradition with Rockstar Energy innovation.

Rockstar Punched Aguas Frescas offers energy to get through the day with 160mg of caffeine, no artificial sweeteners, and has real fruit juice. Available in Strawberry and Pineapple flavors, the unique can design was influenced by the traditional hand-painted signs found at taquerias and food trucks. The limited-time offering can be found at select retailers and on RockstarEnergy.com now.

To view the 30-second spot featuring Vic Blends, which will kick off the "Poder Para Mi Gente" ("Power for My People") campaign on May 16, please visit https://youtu.be/ghuGgFXUlpk .

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits, and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About ALMA

alma is a modern culture marketing agency known for highly effective, award-winning segment-led creative campaigns. Working with a broad roster of clients, including McDonald's, Molson Coors, PepsiCo, Wells Fargo, CVS Health, Google, State Farm, and others, alma unlocks culture for brands by harnessing the power of emotional storytelling to move people. With a diverse team that hails from over 30 countries, alma has fueled exceptional business growth through creativity, earning 27 Cannes Lions and 13 Effie Awards, as well as numerous One Show, Clio, ANA, and New York Festival Awards. Part of Omnicom and the DDB network, the agency has been named to Ad Age's prestigious A-List seven times and has earned "Agency of the Year" titles from El Ojo, El Sol, and FIAP, all while nurturing a culture of accountability, curiosity, and collaboration. alma has offices in Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Tallahassee. To learn more, visit www.almaad.com or follow us at @almaagency.

