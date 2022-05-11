Riverside Partners Completes Significant Investment in UnisLink to Support Continued Growth and Innovation

Investment expected to strengthen and expand UnisLink's capabilities in end-to-end revenue cycle, clinical care and software solutions for independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups

PHOENIX, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnisLink, a leading provider of integrated revenue cycle and population health management services, is thrilled to announce a significant investment from Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

Riverside Partners Invests in UnisLink, a Leader in Revenue Cycle Management and Population Health Solutions

"UnisLink is dedicated to helping independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups provide better health care to their patients while also maximizing financial returns," said UnisLink's three co-founders, Amit Lal, Kannan Ramachandran, and Shaun Kanaka. "As a private equity firm that invests in healthcare and technology companies, Riverside shares our vision to provide consistent, high-quality services and market leading software solutions to help our clients succeed in today's complex health care environment."

UnisLink currently serves hundreds of customers across the U.S. and this strategic investment from Riverside will help bring advanced revenue cycle solutions to hundreds more independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Amit Lal, Kannan Ramachandran and Shaun Kanaka, the founders of UnisLink," said Max Osofsky, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "UnisLink's proprietary technology and high-quality service levels enable its clients to focus on providing quality patient care and not on whether they will get paid for their services. We look forward to partnering with the team in making investments to support the Company's next stage of growth, both organically and through acquisitions."

"UnisLink is a great fit with Riverside's focus on investing in differentiated, founder-owned businesses in growing end markets," said David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "UnisLink represents a business at the intersection of Riverside's healthcare and technology sector focus. We are excited to partner with the three founders who will continue to manage the company as well own a large equity stake going forward."

UnisLink's three co-founders concluded, "In addition to the growth potential it brings, our new partnership with Riverside will ensure that UnisLink's clients will reap the benefits of increased investments in service, infrastructure, data security, quality and market leading technology."

Leonis Partners served as the financial advisor to UnisLink in the transaction. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal counsel to Riverside Partners, and Morris, Manning & Martin LLP served as legal counsel to UnisLink.

About UnisLink

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management and population health management services to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the Company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing out of its sixth fund. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. Today, Riverside Partners manages $1.1 billion of equity capital and seeks to make investments in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $15 million. For more information, please visit www.riversidepartners.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/company/riverside-partners

