Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Rises in the Rankings of Delivering Sustainable Development Goals Success

AL-KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a key indication of the growing prestige of Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU), the university has significantly risen in the latest annual rankings of institutions of higher learning issued by an esteemed publication.

According to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, published by the United Kingdom-based Times Higher Education (THE) magazine, PMU remains ranked in the top 101–200 of universities worldwide in 2022—a significant achievement, seeing as the number of universities evaluated by THE increased substantially in 2022 to 1,406 from 1,115 universities for the prior year.

In these latest rankings, PMU now stands as the second-ranked university in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia out of 22 universities. In 2021, PMU had ranked as the third university out of 11 universities in Saudi Arabia, again indicating an impressive year-on-year gain. Continuing with this theme of remarkable progress, THE ranked PMU as the third university out of 162 universities across the whole of the Arab World, rising from the number fifth-ranked university out of 129 institutions evaluated in 2021.

Uniquely among university ranking systems, the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance assessment that compares universities on their success in delivering the Sustainable Development Goals, developed by the United Nations. The Sustainable Development Goals are a set of 17 interlinked objectives for countries and societies worldwide to achieve a better and more sustainable future for humankind.

The fact-, data-, and analytics-driven approach of the Impact Rankings are intended to provide a meaningful way to compare universities across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching. Since its founding in 2006, PMU has strived to achieve in all these areas. The university's continued rising in institutional rankings is a testament to the dedication and resolve of all those who have contributed to PMU as an institution over the years—from faculty to students and administrators and staff.

"Speaking for the members of the entire PMU community, we are honored to receive acclaim in the Times Higher Education 2022 Impact Rankings," said Dr. Issa Al Ansari, President of PMU. "Our efforts to build PMU into a globally recognized leader in achieving sustainability goals are succeeding wonderfully, and I extend my gratitude to everyone involved in this shared and important endeavor."

