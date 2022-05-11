POPULAR TIKTOK SHOWS DANGERS OF UNRESTRAINED PET TRAVEL

A video on the social media platform demonstrates how safe kennel travel can save your dog's life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A controversial video making the rounds on TikTok has some dog owners up in arms, but its creators say the message they're spreading could be a matter of life or death.

In honor of National Pet Safety Month, GUNNER – a leading pet manufacturer company that produced the first 5 Star Crash Tested travel kennel – put together an Egg Test Video to demonstrate how dangerous it can be for your pet in a vehicle.

"We wanted a shock factor to wake people up, because many dog owners are unaware of the impact of their co-pilot traveling unrestrained," said Emily Edmonds, GUNNER Co-Founder.

Using a raw egg and miniature models of a vehicle and the GUNNER kennel, the video uses a shake table to demonstrate how a properly fitted, crash-tested restraint can cushion pets during sudden stop and protect them from injury during a wreck.

It also shows the raw egg when not protected in a crate within the vehicle.

"When a vehicle is traveling at highway speeds, so are all the objects within it. In a sudden stop or accident, the vehicle slows rapidly but your dog continues moving at the same velocity until other forces reduce its speed," Edmonds said. "Think about the effectiveness of seatbelts and airbags. Our pets need the same. We've heard from dozens of real-life customers who say that if their dog had not been in our kennel, they wouldn't be alive today."

According to a 2011 AAA study, 84% of U.S. drivers bring their dogs with them but do not use a restraint. With 90 million dogs in the country, that's around 75 million pets at risk.

When choosing a restraint for your pet, Edmonds says the first step is to look for products that are independently crash tested, like those that have passed the Center For Pet Safety (CPS) certifications.

In its original 2015 study, GUNNER was the only crate to pass, and Edmonds says there is no oversight agent for the pet product industry when it comes to travel products.

To see additional eye-opening statistics that emphasize why your pet should be properly restrained in a vehicle, visit https://gunner.com/pages/egg-test .

Media Contact:

Rylee Gallagher – GUNNER®

rylee.gallagher@gunner.com

5207 Linbar Drive Suite 704

Nashville, TN 37211

1-844-GUNNERK

www.gunner.com

View original content:

SOURCE GUNNER