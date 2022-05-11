NuZee Expands Manufacturing Footprint to the East Coast

Partner facility in Knoxville, Tennessee to provide manufacturing, coffee roasting and co-packing capabilities, and facilitate distribution efforts to the Eastern United States

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading US producer and co-packer of single serve coffee formats, today announced that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with a partner facility in Knoxville, Tennessee and is expanding its manufacturing footprint to the Eastern United States. With this partnership, NuZee expects to offer a holistic coffee supply and manufacturing program to its existing and new customers. These services may include coffee roasting and non-single serve coffee product co-packing, in addition to the single serve coffee formats NuZee manufactures today. This facility is SQF and Organic certified.

(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to enter into this partnership and have this new partner facility complement our production facility portfolio. We anticipate that this partner facility will manufacture our single serve formats and expect it can also provide capabilities like roasting and coffee co-packing to better serve our existing and new customers that want a more holistic coffee program from NuZee. We believe that East Coast customers can have easier access to this manufacturing facility and get more efficient logistics with shorter transportation and faster shipping times," says Jose Ramirez, Chief Sales and Supply Chain Officer at NuZee. "We believe that providing customers better access to manufacturing facilities across the United States can help all of us be more efficient, reduce cost of logistics and contribute to more sustainable manufacturing practices, which is important to us. This partnership can also better serve our customers who are eager to get into the innovative single serve format category."

NuZee currently has manufacturing facilities in Vista, California, Plano, Texas and Seoul, Korea. The arrangement with this partner facility in Knoxville, Tennessee is also intended to be a part of the risk management program, that is projected to further enhance operational flexibility and certainty at times when there are supply chain disruptions due to unforeseen circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic or natural disasters.

For more information on how to work with NuZee, visit www.mynuzee.com .

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging. NuZee has production facilities in the United States and Korea.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19, including supply chain interruptions; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; NuZee's reliance on third-party roasters to roast and blend coffee beans necessary to produce its products and provide its co-packing services; the fact that certain of NuZee's single serve coffee products are expected to be manufactured, processed and packaged for NuZee by its new partner on a purchase order basis pursuant to the agreement between the parties; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.