Nicole Jimenez Strengthens Newfront's Growing Benefits Team

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top employee benefits consultant Nicole Jimenez is the latest addition to Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, as Employee Benefits Producer and Principal. Nicole, who specializes in finding solutions for agricultural and credit union companies, joins Newfront from Gallagher.

Nicole Jimenez (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Nicole and help her continue to deliver world class solutions for her clients," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "She brings extreme professionalism and exceptional knowledge in her field, along with a successful background in building effective risk management programs for clients."

Nicole joins Newfront with over a decade of insurance industry experience, including six years with Gallagher.

"I joined Newfront for the exciting opportunity to be on the forefront of an amazing company that's growing at an exponentially fast pace," said Nicole, who is based in Fresno will serve clients across the country. "This company has the culture and values that align with my vision and I am excited to be a part of the Newfront family."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

Contact Information

Jane Paolucci

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Newfront

jane.paolucci@newfront.com

415-798-2693

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfront