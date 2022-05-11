Last Days of Lockdown Website Documents Conditions in Cities during Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new website features conditions in 70 cities across the United States during the last 30 days of the Covid 19 lockdown in 2021. The website lastdaysoflockdown2021.com is a public space assessment documented by Pennsylvania Keystone Laureate Barry Cassidy, a resident of Philadelphia.

The 30-day journey saw Cassidy take over 7000 pictures of conditions in the cities. Those photos have been converted to videos of 70 different locales across the United States. In addition, there are 12 thematic videos featuring discussions on Sense of Place, Retail and Office Vacancies, Public Art, and Outdoor Dining innovations.

"There was a massive economic disruption in the cities during the lockdown," said Cassidy. "The lack of office worker foot traffic resulted in the closure of many retail and service establishments. There was no one on the street. There are many photos of empty sidewalks and storefronts for rent."

The public space assessment includes the area along the Texas border from the completely vacant Del Rio to the moderately impacted El Paso. The site also featured are San Francisco's Haight Asbury area and the Castro.

There is particular attention to the protest cities, including Portland, Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, and Kenosha. Cassidy spent two days in Portland documenting the boarded buildings and assessing the impact of the protests on public space and public art. In addition, he documented the conditions of the Lownsdale and Chapman Square areas across from the Federal Courthouse.

There was an explosion of "new art" on the boarded storefronts, which acted as a messaging agent honoring the fallen and celebrating role models. In many sections of Portland, there was a concerted effort to paint over images, while in Kenosha, owners took down the boards and replaced them.

Throughout the assessment of public art, many towns and cities had murals detailing the history and forces of economic progress. There were also private murals in back alleys, like the rock and roll mural in Billings, Montana.

Some of the towns in South Dakota and Wyoming had a sculpture strategy in their downtown districts which was impressive. For example, Sheridan WY had the largest inventory of the street sculpture of any of the cities visited. There were over 150 separate sculptures in the small downtown area.

Cassidy hopes the site will act as a remembrance of a difficult time in American History.

