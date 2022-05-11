IBAT Announces Successful Completion of Systems and Safety Tests for Modular, Mobile Lithium Plant

CSE: IBAT

First of its Kind Commercial-scale Plant to Begin Flow Testing Brine Immediately

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "company") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) today announced the successful completion of systems and safety testing for the world's first commercial-scale mobile lithium extraction plant.

The modular plant will now begin flow-testing with lithium-bearing brine, which has been sourced in the U.S. and is being delivered in significant volume via tanker truck. Once the efficacy and safety of the flow tests have been confirmed, International Battery Metals will begin extracting lithium chloride (LiCl). The company expects extraction to begin in the coming days, becoming the first company globally to successfully operate a commercial-scale mobile lithium extraction plant.

The unique modular design of the company's lithium extraction plant allows for rapid deployment and swift onsite assembly. The plant, located in Lake Charles, LA, was assembled in 10 days by a crew of nine workers and has the potential to produce 5,000 metric tons of commercial-grade lithium chloride (LiCl), on a lithium carbonate equivalent basis, each year. Thanks to its modular design, this same plant also has the potential to be expanded to produce up to 20,000 metric tons of LiCl per year, based on the capacity and unique composition of the brine resource.

"This modular plant represents a fundamental evolution of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), with the clear potential to achieve commercial scale at a much lower cost than traditional extraction methods, while at the same time achieving vastly superior environmental performance," said CEO Dr. John Burba. "Our patented, proprietary technology not only allows for the rapid extraction of LiCl at high concentrations, but sets a new standard for environmental care. We're thrilled to begin flowing brine through the system this week."

The Lake Charles plant completed a full range of Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT), which evaluated the equipment during and after the assembly process by verifying that it is built and operating in accordance with all design specifications.

International Battery Metals anticipates that its patented modular and mobile design will allow access and a means to capitalize on a more diverse range of lithium-bearing brine resources, including smaller sites in varied terrain that are currently considered uneconomical due to the current, dominant extraction technologies, which are larger in size, require more capital and time to build, and are more harmful to the environment.

"Our modular plant technology can be built, deployed and brought on-line in a fraction of the time of traditional lithium mining plants and at a fraction of the price," Dr. Burba said. "This technology is the first of its kind, but it arises directly from the foundation of the initial DLE patents I filed with Dr. Bauman in the 1980s and 1990s, and commercialized through FMC in the 1990s. We are excited to be breaking the mold once again."

