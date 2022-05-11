Durham-Based Clean Water for Carolina Kids Program Recognized as a 2021 Mutual of America Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group recognized RTI International's Clean Water for Carolina Kids program as an Honorable Mention recipient of its 2021 Community Partnership Award during a special event on May 10 at Mutual of America's headquarters in New York City.

RTI International received $50,000, as one of five nonprofit organizations selected for their outstanding contributions to society, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

Launched in 2017, Clean Water for Carolina Kids is making critical advancements in protecting children from lead exposure. RTI partnered with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Duke Environmental Law and Policy Center, and NC Child to evaluate legal, regulatory and economic options for statewide lead testing. Together with input from outside stakeholders, they successfully updated North Carolina's statewide childcare sanitation rule to require all licensed childcare centers to test for lead in water being used for drinking and food preparation.

"Clean Water for Carolina Kids is the first program to make available large-scale, yet scientifically robust, lead-in-water testing, while empowering school and childcare administrators as 'citizen scientists,'" said Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, Senior Environmental Health Scientist and Program Director at RTI International. "We are elated that it has become a model for eliminating childhood exposure to lead and other contaminants."

John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group, said of the award winners, "The 2021 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that address the challenging social, emotional and physical issues faced by many individuals and families in their local communities. Through collaboration and exemplary leadership, these programs are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve, and we are honored to recognize them for their efforts."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 250 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

