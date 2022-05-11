DocFox streamlines business account onboarding for InBank

Bank chooses fintech to simplify account opening for business clients with end-to-end automation

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocFox, the leading provider of automated business account opening solutions, today announced InBank has chosen DocFox to automate account onboarding for its business clients.

With locations throughout the Colorado Front Range, southern Colorado and northern New Mexico markets, InBank offers a full suite of commercial, business and personal banking solutions with a focus on personalized service, technology and local decision-making. InBank is led by an experienced and dedicated group of banking professionals and executive team, all of whom understand the nuances of business and value their economic impact.

DocFox was selected for its ability to create streamlined, simplified workflows for all types of businesses the bank encounters, regardless of complexity. InBank embraced the ability to automate document analysis and the robust integration capability to further simplify and streamline processes for its banking and operations teams.

"Over the last several years, InBank has been highly focused on the onboarding experience for our business clients. We've made significant investments in technology and team members, including our dedicated Business Concierge team, to alleviate the pain point of businesses moving their operating accounts to InBank," says Stephen Sahli, Senior Vice President, Director Treasury Management and Payments at InBank. "To continue building on this level of service for our business clients, InBank has partnered with DocFox for a next-level experience. The partnership will enable InBank to deliver a low-friction, digital onboarding experience for our business clients that is simple and streamlined."

"Providing best-in-class service is critical to growing and establishing your bank as an innovative force," explains DocFox CEO Ryan Canin. "With the automated, streamlined business account opening workflows in DocFox, InBank can continue to lead the business banking market in delivering on its promise, no matter how complex the account."

About DocFox

DocFox is the leading provider of automated business account opening software, used by over 250 financial institutions worldwide including banks, credit unions, and fintechs. DocFox uses intelligent automation to create a streamlined onboarding experience, simplifying and automating previously manual tasks for both applicants and financial institutions.

About InBank

InBank is an independent commercial bank serving the Colorado Front Range, southern Colorado and northern New Mexico markets. InBank offers a full suite of commercial, business and personal banking solutions with a focus on personalized service, technology and local decision-making. InBank was built on the entrepreneurial spirit and is led by a team of experienced banking professionals committed to the mission of positively impacting the lives of its customers, communities and associates. For more information, visit www.InBank.com .

Media and press contacts

