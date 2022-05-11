APCI Federal Credit Union Signs with Lumin Digital for Enhanced Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital, a PSCU company, announced today that Pennsylvania-based APCI Federal Credit Union (APCI FCU) has signed a multi-year agreement with Lumin Digital for its cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions. When APCI FCU goes live on the platform on May 17, Lumin Digital will support APCI FCU's 17,500 members and $680 million in assets.

APCI FCU was founded in 1954 and is currently headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Today, APCI FCU serves members in all 50 states with a mission of providing a wide array of financial products and services at competitive prices that meet the needs and expectations of their members.

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, provides credit union members with a tightly integrated and customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations and communication in the areas of spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals.

"For more than 67 years, our main objective has been to provide superior financial products and services to our members on a professional and consistent basis," said Gina Fili, President and CEO at APCI Federal Credit Union. "This partnership with Lumin Digital will allow us to provide our members with a new and superior digital banking solution that will deliver the power of a full-service branch, right in their hands."

"Having a cloud-native digital banking platform like Lumin's is a critical component of APCI FCU's digital strategy, allowing them to make great strides towards serving their members wherever and wherever life takes them," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "We are excited to work with their incredible team. Our constantly evolving digital platform will provide APCI FCU with the tools and services they need to remove friction for users at all stages of their unique member journeys."

Lumin Digital continues to drive innovation in the digital banking space, differentiating itself through technology built for human connection. Lumin Digital's offering provides seamless integration to a wide array of PSCU and other platform tools and capabilities, including card services, rewards management, and data analytics to provide a member-centric experience.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About APCI Federal Credit Union

APCI Federal Credit Union (APCI FCU) is a non-profit financial cooperative that has serviced our members since 1954. We have a staff of 50+, with over 500 years of combined credit union experience. APCI FCU is located in Allentown, PA and our staff currently serves more than 17,500 members with over $680 million in assets. Today we have members in all 50 states, and many of our members reside outside of our geographic location with concentrations in Texas, Louisiana, and California.

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO, supports the success of more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU's payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365 member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com .

